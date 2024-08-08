Cimcorp Supplies Second Automated Warehouse To Olvi Brewery Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Cimcorp supplies second automated warehouse to Olvi brewery

Olvi, one of the leading beverage producers in Finland and the Baltic region, is cementing its strong partnership with Cimcorp in a project for a new high-bay warehouse at its headquarters in Iisalmi, Finland.

By providing more storage capacity, this new automated warehouse meets Olvi's strategic needs and growing production volumes, as well as helping to level out the seasonal demand of the brewing industry.

Ilkka Heikkilä, logistics supervisor at Olvi, says:“Our existing high-bay warehouse was implemented with Cimcorp in 2014.

“This second warehouse enables us to increase storage capacity and secure the reliability of deliveries for our customers, especially during seasonal peaks. We need to be agile and respond to the fast order-delivery rhythm whenever the sun starts shining.”

As well as enabling growth and operational development, the new high-bay project gives Olvi credibility in its negotiations with customers by demonstrating that its systems are continuously developed.

Heikkilä says:“Our long-term partnership with Cimcorp, which began in 2005, has been smooth and successful.

“We appreciate Cimcorp's reliability and technical solutions that are tailored to our needs. Having a local partner who understands our ways of working and production needs – without compromising the daily output – is invaluable.”

Back in 2005, Cimcorp installed an automated order-picking system featuring gantry robots for Olvi.

Collaboration between the companies continued over the years, resulting in the installation of the original high-bay warehouse with Warehouse Control System (WCS), an innovative keg-picking solution and a robotic dolly-picking system.

To support this automation, Olvi utilizes Cimcorp's 24/7 helpdesk service, benefiting from support in Finnish and in the same time zone, which is a significant advantage from the operators' perspective.

Cimcorp's helpdesk team are knowledgeable and familiar with Olvi's systems and processes, allowing them to provide exceptional service and proactive maintenance to ensure reliability throughout the entire lifecycle of the system.

Riku Puska, sales manager (warehouse and distribution) for Cimcorp Group, says:“Our fruitful collaboration with Olvi spans nearly 20 years.

“Designing future development and innovating together have been the cornerstones of this partnership. Being available for our customers 24/7 and responding quickly to any requests are very important to us. In fact, delivering peace of mind is part of our DNA.”

The benefits of automation for modern breweries

Demand for beverages swings dramatically between seasons, with the potential to cause bottlenecks in production and distribution on peak days. The automation at Olvi mitigates these risks in a number of ways.

Riku Puska says:“Implementing an automated high-bay warehouse in a brewery offers a wide variety of benefits from space optimization and cost savings to improved efficiency, accuracy and safety.

“By leveraging advanced automation technologies, breweries can enhance their operational capabilities, better manage inventory and ultimately provide superior service to their customers.”

The benefits of automating intralogistics in a brewery include:



Increased efficiency and throughput : Automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) can quickly and accurately move products in and out of storage, speeding up the picking process. The warehouse can also operate 24/7 without the need for breaks.

Improved customer satisfaction : Increased speed and accuracy in order picking lead to faster fulfillment times, correct orders and less product damage, enhancing customer satisfaction. Space optimization : High-bay warehouses utilize vertical space, allowing for greater storage capacity within a smaller footprint. This enables a wider product range.