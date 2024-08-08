Epson Robots Expands 6-Axis Robot Range Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) 6-axis-series-1.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" decoding="async" srcset="6-axis-series-1.jpg 800w, 6-axis-series-1-300x261.jpg 300w, 6-axis-series-1-768x669.jpg 768w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px" /> Epson Robots expands 6-axis robot range

Epson Robots has expanded its 6-axis robot lineup with the new C-B Series powered by the RC700E controller with integrated SafeSense technology.

The series includes the C4B, C4LB, C8LB, C8XLB, and C12XLB. Designed for precision and efficiency, these models cater to a wide range of automation needs, ensuring top performance in various industrial environments.

Leveraging four decades of expertise, the C-B Series offers next-level performance and flexibility in a compact footprint. It features advanced GyroPlus vibration reduction technology for fast production speeds and smooth motion control.

The C-B Series offers multiple arm configurations with a reach of up to 1,400 mm, handling demanding tasks with ultra-high precision.

Its SlimLine design integrates seamlessly into Standard and Cleanroom/ESD environments, supporting payloads of up to 12 kg while maintaining a small form factor.

Scott Marsic, group product manager, Epson Robots, says:“To meet the most demanding needs of high-tech automation users, we have expanded the innovative features from the top-of-the-line GX-Series SCARA robots to the top-of-the-line C Series 6-Axis robots.

“The new C-B Series addresses a wide range of automation and workplace safety needs while underscoring Epson's commitment to advance industrial automation with cutting-edge solutions that optimize performance and reliability across diverse manufacturing environments.”

The RC700E controller, featuring SafeSense technology, allows for safe human-robot interaction without a safety fence through safety-rated speed and position monitoring combined with a proper risk analysis.

This advanced functional safety technology enhances productivity by enabling faster machine interactions for daily operations, potentially reducing the need for physical safety barriers and thus lowering the overall footprint and cost of the automation system.

Combined with no-code Epson RC+ Express software, users can easily create industrial collaborative solutions with exceptional speed and repeatability.

Additional features include:



Ultra-high performance and flexibility – high throughput with heavy payloads and multiple arm configurations to accomplish many of the most demanding tasks with leading-edge precision

SlimLine design – compact wrist pitch enables access to hard-to-reach areas in confined spaces; it offers tabletop and ceiling mounting options with 600 and 900 mm reaches available for the C4B and C4LB models, 900 and 1,400 mm reaches available for the C8LB and C8XLB models and a 1,400 mm reach available for the C12XLB model

Fast cycle times – high acceleration, smooth motion and fast settling times help maximize throughput with proprietary Epson GYROPLUS vibration reduction system, plus no ringing or overshoot

Ultimate ease of use – intuitive and feature-packed Epson RC+ development software helps create powerful solutions with a simple user interface, integrated debugger and advanced 3D simulator

Low total cost of ownership – includes battery-less encoders and Epson RC+ software with no recurring license fee; rich suite of safety features included with RC700E controller; robots are TUV-certified to meet ISO 10218-1 and UL1740 safety standards

Integrated SafeSense Technology – standard and advanced safety features can allow for increased productivity and worker protection safety while potentially minimizing machine footprint due to the reduction of physical barriers with a proper risk assessment

Industrial collaborative workcell tools – combine SafeSense technology and no-code Epson RC+ Express software to easily develop industrial collaborative solutions with remarkable speed and repeatability

Built for demanding environments – Standard, Cleanroom (ISO32)/ESD and Protected IP67 models available

Advanced integrated options – Vision Guidance, Parts Feeding, Force Guidance, Conveyor Tracking and Fieldbus Industry 4.0 ready – advanced OPC UA for robotics connectivity provides next-level integration and monitoring

Availability

The C4B, C4LB, C8LB, C8XLB, and C12XLB are now available through Epson Robots' channel of distributor partners.