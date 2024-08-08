(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Exro Technologies (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) , a leading clean-technology company that provides proprietary motor-control and complete electric propulsion system for e-mobility, will be participating in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference. According to the announcement, the event will be held Aug. 13–15, 2024, in Boston. During the three-day conference, Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir and CFO Darrell Bishop

are slated to lead a group presentation; the presentation is scheduled for Aug. 13. In addition, Ozdemir and Bishop will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and financial analysts throughout the gathering.

To view the full press release, visit

About

Exro

Technologies

Inc.

Exro Technologies, now expanded through the strategic acquisition of SEA Electric, is a leading clean-technology company that has developed new-generation power control electronics. The company's innovative suite of solutions, including Coil Driver(TM), Cell Driver(TM) and SEA-Drive(R), expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries and offer original equipment manufacturer (“OEMs”) a comprehensive e-propulsion solution with unmatched performance and efficiency. Exro is reshaping global energy consumption, accelerating adoption toward a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less - minimum energy for maximum results. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to EXROF are available in the company's newsroom at

