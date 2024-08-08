(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Exro Technologies (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) , a leading clean-technology company that provides proprietary motor-control and complete electric propulsion system technology for e-mobility, will be participating in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference. According to the announcement, the event will be held Aug. 13–15, 2024, in Boston. During the three-day conference, Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir and CFO Darrell Bishop
are slated to lead a group presentation; the presentation is scheduled for Aug. 13. In addition, Ozdemir and Bishop will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and financial analysts throughout the gathering.
Exro Technologies, now expanded through the strategic acquisition of SEA Electric, is a leading clean-technology company that has developed new-generation power control electronics. The company's innovative suite of solutions, including Coil Driver(TM), Cell Driver(TM) and SEA-Drive(R), expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries and offer original equipment manufacturer (“OEMs”) a comprehensive e-propulsion solution with unmatched performance and efficiency. Exro is reshaping global energy consumption, accelerating adoption toward a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less - minimum energy for maximum results. For more information about the company, please visit .
