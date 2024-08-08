Biomednewsbreaks - Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Reports On 'Synergistic Effect' Of Lead Compound Plus GLP-1 In AD Treatment Model

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio

(NYSE: ANVS) , a late-stage, clinical-drug company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's (“AD”) and Parkinson's disease (“PD”), is reporting new preclinical data regarding buntanetap, its lead compound. According to the report, the date demonstrates the synergistic effect of buntanetap when combined with the glucagon-like peptide 1 (“GLP-1”) agonist dulaglutide (Trulicity[R]) in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease.

The announcement noted that the Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market size is projected to reach $7.7 billion this year and grow to $10.1 billion by 2029. Major factors contributing to that growth include the increasing use of biomarkers in Alzheimer's diagnosis and drug development and the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's worldwide, the article observed. Active biotech, pharma companies interested in these markets this week include

Merck & Co., Inc.

(NYSE: MRK) ,

Sanofi

(NASDAQ: SNY) ,

Johnson & Johnson

(NYSE: JNJ)

and

Novartis AG

(NYSE: NVS) .

“In 2018, Annovis Bio published data showing that buntanetap fully restored memory, learning and synaptic potentiation in an Alzheimer's mouse model,” the article stated.“Building on this research, Annovis recently investigated whether combining buntanetap with the GLP-1 agonist dulaglutide would produce a synergistic effect in the same animal model. The results were compelling: while buntanetap alone restored cognitive function to 100% and dulaglutide alone to 80%, the combination of these two compounds not only restored cognitive function but also enhanced it beyond levels seen in healthy controls.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Annovis Bio Inc.

Annovis Bio is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, and is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (“AD”) and Parkinson's disease (“PD”). The company's innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ANVS are available in the company's newsroom at



For more information, visit the company's website at

, and social channels

LinkedIn ,

X

and

YouTube .

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN