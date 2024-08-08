Miningnewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Releases Q2, H1 2024 Financial Results Report

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , a and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina, is reporting on its second-quarter and half-year 2024 results for the period ended June 30, 2024. The report showed stronger results, improved liquidity and capital resource, and steady and silver production.

The company will be hosting a call and webcast today to discuss the report. The call is slated to begin at 11 a.m. EDT. The call will also include time for questions and answers, with those on the call able to ask questions directly over the phone. Those wanting to participate can dial 888-210-3454 toll free in North American, then use conference ID number 3232920. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the call ends.

“I'm delighted that this quarter was the most profitable since 2016 as measured by Adjusted EBITDA

for our mining operations and Q3 is off to a good start,” said McEwen Mining chair and chief owner Rob McEwen in the press release.“Production costs increased 8% quarter-over-quarter, but revenue grew by 38%. Fox and Gold Bar are capitalizing on the higher gold prices to increase operating cash flow, Gold Bar in particular with its AISC at only $1,400 per GEO in H1.”

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. The company also owns approximately 48% of McEwen Copper, which owns the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's objective is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the goal of increasing the share price and providing investor yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of $225

million. His annual salary is $1. To learn more about the company, visit .

