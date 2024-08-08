Sherwin-Williams To Hold Financial Community Presentation On August 29, 2024
CLEVELAND, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:
SHW ) will hold its financial Community Presentation in Boston, MA at the State Room located at 60 State Street, 33rd Floor, on August 29, 2024. Scheduled presenters include President and Chief Executive Officer Heidi G. Petz, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Allen
J. Mistysyn and additional senior leadership. Presentations are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET with a Q&A session and reception to follow.
Register here
to attend in person.
The presentation will be webcast simultaneously with accompanying slides. To access the webcast on the Sherwin-Williams website, click on
on the day of the event, then click on the webcast icon following the reference to the 2024 Financial Community Presentation. The webcast link will be live 15-minutes prior to the start time. Copies of the Financial Community Presentation slides will be available after the presentations have concluded at .
Investor Relations Contacts:
Media Contact:
Jim
Jaye
Julie Young
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams
Direct:
216.515.8682
Direct:
216.515.8849
[email protected]
[email protected]
Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
[email protected]
