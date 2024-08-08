Leading Dry Cleaning And Laundry Delivery Provider Absolute Clean Celebrates Four Years Of Service

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Absolute Clean, a reliable provider of eco-friendly, on-demand dry cleaning and laundry delivery services celebrates its four-year legacy.

Chicago, Illinois, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absolute Clean , a luxury dry cleaning and laundry delivery reflects on its commitment to excellence as it celebrates its fourth anniversary. Since its inception, Absolute Clean has cultivated a reputation for high-quality, on-demand services supporting the success of thousands in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs. The company has tactfully overcome challenges post-COVID and envisions expanding its convenient service model to provide luxurious and convenient service to as many Americans as possible.

The average person spends almost 8 hours weekl preparing, washing, drying, folding, and putting away laundered items. This time adds up, especially for those with busy schedules and big families. Personal laundry services are alleviating the stress of this task, but many providers lack the infrastructure and quality control to offer an impeccable clean every time. Absolute Clean, a seasoned provider in the Chicago market, has defied this trend. With over four years of expertise and many successful jobs completed, the company has perfected a simple four-step model for customers to receive freshly cleaned items in as little as 24 hours.

Through its online website or mobile app, Absolute Clean enables customers to schedule a laundry or dry cleaning pick-up appointment seven days a week. After confirming their time slot, an Absolute team member arrives promptly to collect their personal items in reusable, eco-friendly laundry bags. Depending on when an order is placed and the items being cared for, Absolute Clean will return clothes neatly folded or hung in 24 to 48 hours after pick up.

John Laws, co-founder of Absolute Clean, reflects on the business' path to becoming Chicago's leading dry cleaning company.“Our team experienced initial challenges during COVID, but we quickly pivoted and relaunched, securing our spot as Chicagoland's top dry cleaning and laundry delivery service. Regardless of challenges that came our way, Absolute Clean has never wavered in its commitment to offering top-notch deliveries each and every time.”

Given Absolute Clean's success in Chicago, it plans to expand throughout the US to key hubs like Dallas, New York City, and Los Angeles. With over 4 years of industry expertise and a quality guarantee, Absolute Clean is the perfect solution for helping customers focus on what matters most.

“Absolute Clean treats your garments like our own, promising the highest quality of service and standing by that commitment through our business guarantee,” John says.“You can focus on family, work, or personal priorities while we handle the rest.”

Media Contact

Name: John Laws

Email: ...