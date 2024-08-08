Bihar Govt Hikes Reward Amount For Assisting Road Accident Victims

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Aug 8 (IANS) In the wake of rising fatalities due to road accidents in Bihar, Sheela Mandal announced an increase in the reward for those who assist road accident to get to hospitals to Rs 10,000, with the aim of encouraging more people to take swift action in rescuing victims and helping save their lives.

This decision comes as part of broader efforts by the Nitish Kumar to address the concerning trend of increasing road accident fatalities in the state.

In a cabinet meeting held on August 6, the government passed a proposal to empower the Transport Department to establish a committee focused on setting maximum speed limits on various roads, including National Highways, State Highways, as well as roads under the Road Construction Department, and the Rural Works Department. The goal of this committee will be to reduce accidents caused by high-speed vehicles, thereby enhancing road safety across Bihar.

The measures reflect the government's commitment to tackling road safety issues through a combination of immediate incentives for rescue efforts and long-term strategies for preventing accidents, officials said.

The Transport Minister emphasised the critical importance of the "first one hour" following a road accident, where immediate medical assistance can significantly increase the chances of saving lives.

"To encourage more people to assist accident victims during this crucial time, the Bihar government has increased the reward for good Samaritans from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. This initiative has seen a positive response, with more people now stepping forward to help," she said.

Mandal highlighted that the initiative, initially launched in Bihar, has also been adopted by the Central government, where Rs 5,000 is being given as a reward to those who assist the injured. She said that the fear of legal hassles previously deterred many from helping accident victims, but the government's efforts have reduced these concerns, leading to increased participation in rescue efforts.

"The initiative underscores the idea that helping accident victims is not just a civic duty but a humanitarian act that could save anyone's life, as accidents can happen to anyone," she said.

To facilitate the reward process, the police are required to send a report to the Transport Department about the person who brought the injured individual to the hospital in time. Once the police investigation confirms the details, the reward money is disbursed through the District Magistrate, along with a certificate of appreciation. If multiple people assist in the rescue, the reward is divided equally among them.