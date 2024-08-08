Covia Tests Innovative Safety Technologies

(MENAFN- 3BL) Fatigue can be a complex issue to address in our industry, which is why Covia has partnered with the leading provider of fatigue intelligence and analytics to leverage cutting-edge that allows us to predict the effects of sleep disruption on the reaction time and cognitive effectiveness of our Team Members. By implementing this technology, we are:



Proactively identifying high-risk moments during a shift and throughout the week for each individual Team Member. Using this information strategically to plan and prioritize lower-risk tasks during these critical moments, ensuring a safer and more efficient work environment.

Covia teamed up with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) to conduct an ergonomics research project. Through this research, NIOSH is evaluating the use of passive exoskeleton technology to enhance the safety and efficiency of workers performing manual tasks in the mining industry. In a month-long pilot test at our plant in Elco, Illinois, Travis Ross, a Covia bulk operator, wore the exoskeleton during his shift every day. Following a successful test run, Travis agreed to participate in an extended trial of the device, providing valuable input to improve project outcomes.“Even after just a brief try-out, I felt that the exoskeleton reduced the strain on my shoulders while I was reaching up, and I am excited to contribute to this important trial.” – Travis Ross, Elco Team Member

We plan to conduct further testing of the device, engaging additional Team Members to provide valuable feedback.

Learn more about Covia's approach to Safety, Health, & Security .