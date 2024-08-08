Different Paths, Same Passion

(MENAFN- 3BL) The female engineers we talked to for Women in Engineering Day 2024 all have different career paths, but they share a common passion for tackling complex problems and finding innovative solutions.

Allison Badgett, Signal Processing Engineer

Having always enjoyed mathematics, an engineering degree was a natural fit for signal processing engineer Alison Badgett. Then, at university, she discovered the joy of programming.

“To me, mathematics and computer are necessary tools for tackling modern engineering problems,” she says,“but it also helps to have an appreciation for these fields in themselves.”

Now, at Leidos, Badgett works on algorithm development for radar digital signal processing, where she finds it continuously exciting to see her work transition from the lab to the real world.

Minga Lee, Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, National Security Sector

With 23 years of experience in aerospace and information technology bringing her to the role of vice president (VP) and chief technology officer (CTO) for the Leidos National Security Sector, Minga Lee knows first-hand the importance of staying diligent and focused.

When it comes to the experience of often being the only woman in a room, her advice for aspiring female engineers is,“Don't get discouraged and own your career.”

Katea Murray, Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Mission Solutions

As VP and CTO for Leidos' mission solutions business area, Katea Murray is responsible for shaping cyber operations strategy for clients in the military and intelligence communities – and it all began with a passion for gaming.

“I was always curious to understand how things were working behind the scenes,” she says.“Most importantly, I wanted to understand why a game worked one way verses another.”

When it comes to advice for others looking to turn their enthusiasm into a career, she points out,“There is no path to success without failures along the way, so remember to give yourself grace and stay resilient. A parked car goes nowhere. Keep driving.”

Kathy Villani, Senior Manager, Engineering

Developing an interest in early-stage technologies can bring unexpected rewards, as Kathy Villani discovered when she received a $17 prize in the early '90s for proposing that IBM should start a website. That interest in exploring new technologies has continued throughout her career where she“gravitates toward work involving new technology, innovation, and transformation.”

This informed her work as a solutions architect on Leidos' bid for the contract to maintain the U.S. Department of Defense's (DOD's) worldwide data network, where the novel capabilities Villani developed were cited as key factors in Leidos' selection.

Mei Schieder, Data-Driven Operations Tenet Lead & Solutions Architect

When Mei Schieder was growing up, she and her brother would hover around creating engineering challenges for her father, who they called“Mr. Fix-it,” to solve. Now, Schieder is following in her father's footsteps.

Through her work in data-driven operations at Leidos, she not only“fixes it” but also“builds it,” having been involved in the creation of the DOD's worldwide data network from the early days of Leidos bid development.

“Watching this program mature as we broke new ground in terms of both technology and partnerships has been incredibly rewarding,” she says.“There is something uniquely bonding about facing seemingly impossible feats together, and the sense of achievement we share as a team when overcoming these obstacles makes all the hard work worth it.”

Christina Hill, Vice President, Digital Modernization Sector

With a passion for understanding the entire lifecycle of engineering processes and systems, Christina Hill always has the end users in mind. In her current role, that means the over 600,000 sailors and civilians served by Navy Marine Corps Internet. With that kind of person-centered perspective, it's no surprise that the highlights of Hill's career have been the opportunities to build teams and guide the next generation of technology leaders.

She advises future female engineers to take advantage of these sort of mentoring relationships.

“Identify someone who does a job that you aspire to,” she says.“Then connect with them and emulate their behavior.”

Gouthrekka Mahalingam, Engineering Manager

Having excelled in mathematics and physics at a school where girls were encouraged into STEM careers, Gouthrekka Mahalingam was drawn to an engineering career from an early age. From working on Navy programs to becoming an engineering manager at Leidos, what's helped Mahalingam succeed throughout her career is strong conviction in her own ability, alongside a habit of seeking out companies that value a diversity of perspectives.

“There will be numerous times in your career where you will have the most expertise in an area, far greater than anyone else, male or female,” she advises aspiring female engineers.“You owe it to yourself to showcase that to the best of your ability and to rise above any adversity you face along the way.”