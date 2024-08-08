The Future Of Recycling Is In Your Hands Eastman Tritan Renew Are You In?

Eastman TritanTM Renew copolyester is made with Eastman's unique molecular recycling technology, which breaks down plastic waste into fundamental building blocks to be used again. By replacing traditional fossil-based resources with recycled content, plastic waste is diverted from landfills and our oceans.

Solving the plastic waste crisis is going to require more than traditional recycling methods. It's going to take a revolution. Eastman is leading the way with its molecular recycling, a different kind of recycling that breaks down plastic waste into basic building blocks to create new, pristine materials. With molecular recycling, hard-to-recycle plastics can be recycled over and over again to provide the same high quality as virgin plastic. This is a key development from moving from a linear economy to creating a truly circular economy.

Eastman's molecular recycling technology means that we can now view plastic at the end of its useful life not as waste but as valuable material that can be turned into something beautiful and useful. Many well-known brands are already embracing Tritan Renew, including CamelBak® and Nalgene® and the BLACK+DECKER revivaTM line of power tools.

Together, we can reduce plastic waste. With TritanTM Renew, Eastman is pushing what's possible in sustainable materials. Are you in?

