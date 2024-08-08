Amir Leaves Ankara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Ankara today after a working visit to the friendly Republic of Turkey.
His Highness was seen off At Esenboğa International Airport, by The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, HE Hakan Fidan along with other senior officials.
An official delegation accompanied His Highness during this visit.
MENAFN08082024000063011010ID1108533153
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.