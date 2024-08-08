عربي


Amir Leaves Ankara

8/8/2024 2:00:19 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Ankara today after a working visit to the friendly Republic of Turkey.

His Highness was seen off At Esenboğa International Airport, by The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, HE Hakan Fidan along with other senior officials.

An official delegation accompanied His Highness during this visit.

