EDGE Fall Protection Unveils Nationwide Horizontal Lifeline System In Anticipated Fall Protection Expansion

EDGE Fall Protection is expanding its products and services to improve safety for workers in high-risk environments. Known for their wide range of OSHA approved safety products, EDGE Fall Protection now offers its comprehensive inspection, evaluation, and installation services nationwide. This expansion aims to provide on-site support for customers to ensure compliance with safety regulations across the entire United States.

One key product in their lineup is the Horizontal Lifeline System. This system provides continuous protection for workers near fall hazards. Made in the USA, it complies with OSHA standards and comes in various mounting options, including floor-level, wall-mount, rooftop, and overhead. The system's adaptability to different worksite configurations makes it versatile for various industries.

"The Horizontal Lifeline System is designed to offer maximum safety with minimal disruption to the work environment," said Michael McCarty, Chief Safety Officer of EDGE Fall Protection. "Its strong construction and flexibility make it a top choice for many customers needing reliable fall protection."

EDGE Fall Protection also offers the Active Fall Arrest Restraint System. These systems are built to stop falls or restrain workers before they reach dangerous areas. The product line includes portable and mobile systems, overhead solutions, and more, each designed for specific worksite needs, providing vital protection for high-risk tasks.

Michael McCarty added, "Active Fall Arrest Restraint Systems are essential for preventing accidents and ensuring worker safety. These systems not only protect people but also help companies comply with stringent safety regulations, reducing liabilities."

EDGE Fall Protection's services now include risk assessments and turnkey installations. Their experts conduct thorough Roof Safety Audits and Risk Assessments, identifying hazards and recommending solutions tailored to meet OSHA regulations. The company's commitment to quality and safety extends to their installation services, covering everything from anchor testing to installing guardrails and safety gates.

EDGE Fall Protection's services now include risk assessments and turnkey installations. Their experts conduct thorough Roof Safety Audits and Risk Assessments, identifying hazards and recommending solutions tailored to meet OSHA regulations. The company's commitment to quality and safety extends to their installation services, covering everything from anchor testing to installing guardrails and safety gates.

EDGE Fall Protection's work platform solutions, such as crossovers and metal stairs, further enhance safety in industrial environments. These solutions are carefully designed to meet industry standards, providing secure access points and platforms for workers.

The company's wide range of related products means clients have a one-stop shop for all their safety needs. From General Safety Products to Permanent Rail Systems, EDGE Fall Protection covers various aspects of workplace safety. Each product is tested for durability and compliance, ensuring long-term reliability.

For organizations looking to implement or upgrade their fall protection systems, EDGE Fall Protection offers a seamless process from initial consultation to final installation. Their approach addresses each project's unique needs, ensuring all concerns are met and appropriate safety measures are put in place.

EDGE Fall Protection offers a seamless process from initial consultation to final installation. Their approach addresses each project's unique needs, ensuring all concerns are met and appropriate safety measures are put in place.

EDGE Fall Protection constantly works to improve workplace safety through innovative solutions and expert services. By extending their reach nationwide, they make effective safety measures accessible to more industries, protecting workers from the risks of high elevations and other dangerous environments.

