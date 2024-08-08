Celebrating Charleston International Music Competition's Milestone 50Th Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

18th Century Competition 2024

The finalists of the 18th Century Music Competition are exceptional musicians who honor the rich musical heritage of the Baroque and Classical eras.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Charleston International Music Competition is pleased to announce the finalists of the 18th Century Music Competition 2024, commemorating the masterpieces of Bach, Haydn, Mozart, and other great composers of the 1700s.This competition holds special significance as it marks the milestone 50th event for the Charleston International Music Competition.Congratulations to the distinguished finalists listed below by instrument category:BASSOONDaniel GibsonCELLOSylvia Chen, Alexander Frey, Aaron Lee, Emma Rong, Claire Son, Wyatt WangCLARINETSanaya Dastur, Sarah Leng, Esther MoonFLUTEEllie Kim, Yerin OhHARPChloe ChengPIANOMetehan Avcı, Hakop Azatyan, Liam Bonangelino, Daniel Choi, Indrayan De, Yuanyuan Ding, Lucas Du, Miranda Eng, Lefei Gao, Wangchen Gao, Ava Goldenberg, Giselle Goldenberg, Amav Goyal, Kaitlyn Han, Eric He, Seshat Islam, Kush Jhaveri, Emily Jin, Leela Kalyanpur, Setthavat Krairiksh, Maxwell Kussmann, Ethan Le-Vong, Campbell Leiloglou, Peiran Li, Jamie Ma, Sareenah Muquit, Brian Park, Brandon Pino, Giovanna Pizzutti, Agnes Podea, Gitanjali Rao, Liam Rendon, Celine Sawan, Leo Shi, Akshaj Talapallikotturi, Wilson Tian, Pooja Udayakumar, Leah Varisova, Kyle Wang, Eleanor Wei, Marilyn Weng, Jasper Wu, Terence Wu, Wenjun Xia, Ya Chun Yang, Lu YiDuo, Robert YuTRUMPETRichard ShawVIOLASimon Kirjner, Alvin LeeVIOLINLarry Bai, Brian Curtin, Sophia Kong, Yi-Ting (Joy) Kuo, Sophia Lin, Anant Malpani, Thitt Nyein, Anton Smirnov, Rachel Suh, Alina Wang, Brendon Wen, Timothy Wu, Samuel YunVOCALGulara Alakbarova, Kaylee An, Valery Berenshtein, Emily Davis, Laila Elazab, Alessandro Fanan, Enya Jia, Irene Lin, Nadezhda Moiseyeva, Madeleine Patinkin, Luisa Reyes, Cassie Wang, Sophia ZhongENSEMBLESEliana Kirkup, Enrique Lee, Vasily Lee, William PereiraCONGRATULATIONSA heartfelt congratulations to all the finalists of the 18th Century Music Competition 2024! Their success in advancing to this final stage demonstrates their remarkable talent and outstanding commitment to musical excellence.For those eagerly following the 18th Century Music Competition 2024, the final results will be available on the Competition's Results page on August 10th . The finalists' impressive performances can also be viewed on the Competition's official YouTube channel , offering a showcase of their musical prowess.With the 18th Century Music Competition 2024 marking its 50th monthly event, the Charleston International Music Competition maintains its enduring commitment to nurturing musical talent and passion. This significant milestone highlights the Competition's dedication to fostering the growth of musicians worldwide and celebrating the timeless art of music. With a robust history of successful events, the Competition continues to provide a platform for musicians to shine and share their artistry with a global audience.

Charleston Competition

Charleston Music LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube