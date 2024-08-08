Pep Boys Celebrates New Auto Service And Tire Center In Phoenixville On August 10 With Ribbon Cutting And Celebration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company expands footprint in the Philadelphia and celebrates new location with a commitment to the community

Pep Boys, a leading U.S. automotive service provider, continues its national expansion with the grand opening of its newest location in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania at 700 Nutt Road, providing a full range of automotive maintenance and repair to customers. The Phoenixville location joins 59 other Pep Boys locations in the Greater Philadelphia Area.

Pep Boys will mark the occasion with a grand opening event including a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 10 at 11 a.m. A special appearance by the Phillie Phanatic is also planned between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. and free conventional or semi-synthetic oil change vouchers will be given to the first 100 adults in-line who visit the location between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.*

As a sign of its ongoing commitment to its community, Pep Boys will also present a $1,000 donation to The Travis Manion Foundation, a local non-profit organization that develops programs, training opportunities and events designed to empower veterans and families of the fallen.

"We're thrilled to expand our presence in the Philadelphia area by opening a new state-of-the-art Pep Boys location in Phoenixville," said CEO David Willetts. "Our Pep Boys team is eager to serve the local community by making quality car care simple, convenient and accessible for everyone."

The Phoenixville location provides both individual customers and the area's fast-growing fleets with preventative maintenance, tire installations and both routine and major repairs performed by certified technicians. In addition to being equipped with the latest technology to handle today's complex vehicles, Pep Boys offers every driver a Courtesy Vehicle Inspection as well as an entirely digital customer experience from online appointment booking to service tracking and mobile pay.

About Pep Boys

Founded in 1921 by military veterans, generations of drivers have counted on Pep Boys ASE-certified Pros to care for their cars. With a national network of Service and Tire Centers, millions of consumer and fleet vehicles pass through Pep Boys bays each year. Our commitment to being the one our communities count on is demonstrated through our exceptional customer experience and technical expertise. For more information, visit .



