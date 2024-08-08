Securew2 Named To Prestigious MES Midmarket 100

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureW2 , a comprehensive passwordless security provider, today announced that MES Computing, a brand of The Company, has recognized SecureW2 on its 2024 MES Midmarket 100 list.



The MES Midmarket 100 recognizes top vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking providers offering products and services that support midmarket organizations and drive growth and innovation for those customers. MES Computing defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50 million-$2 billion and/or 100-2500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected based on their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

SecureW2's platform enables organizations, from midmarket to enterprises, to adopt passwordless authentication for Wi-Fi, IDP SSO, applications, and desktop logins through Certificate-Based Authentication (CBA). This Zero Trust security approach eliminates the network as an attack surface, bundling cloud RADIUS authentication, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), device onboarding, and network configuration software into a comprehensive security solution that prevents many social engineering attacks and over-the-air credential theft . Because digital certificates are non-exportable and locked to the machines they were issued to, organizations can enforce device trust and repel attacks designed to bypass MFA or phish credentials.

“The MES Computing Midmarket 100 list recognizes the industry's key vendors that are invested in meeting the technology needs of midmarket organizations. The products and services offered by these manufacturers are helping midmarket businesses innovate, grow and thrive,” said Samara Lynn, senior editor, MES Computing, The Channel Company.“Midmarket businesses are a critical driver of the U.S. economy, and we look forward to seeing how our Midmarket 100 honorees continue to serve this vital market segment.”

“We are honored to have been selected by The Channel Company as a forward-thinking technology provider that drives growth and innovation for our customers,” said Bert Kashyap, CEO, SecureW2.“Millions of users and devices in organizations small and large rely on SecureW2 to adopt modern certificate-driven passwordless security to reduce user frustration and productivity loss. We're committed to delivering an innovative platform for modern certificate-driven passwordless security.”

Today's announcement follows SecureW2's recent wins of the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards for Authentication Management Solution of the Year and the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the network security, digital certificate, and passwordless solution categories.

About SecureW2

SecureW2 is a cybersecurity SaaS company focused on making certificate-based passwordless security attainable for organizations of every size and stripe. Founded by Tom Rixom and Bert Kashyap with the principle that credential compromise should never impact an organization's network security, they set out in 2014 to build a next-generation passwordless security platform with the user in mind. The 100% cloud-based and turnkey deployable passwordless technology has helped hundreds of organizations safeguard their networks, apps and devices. SecureW2 services its global customers from its headquarters in Amsterdam with regional hubs in Seattle, Washington and Chennai, India.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

