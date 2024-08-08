Plex Launches 92 More FAST Channels Worldwide In July

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Campbell, CA, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



New popular single series channels available for free 24/7 include Weeds, Designated Survivor, Nash Bridges, Prime Suspect, and major networks such as CW and CW Forever The first half of the year also includes a vast expansion in sports channels, including FIFA+, Channel, MLB, and CBS Sports HQ

Global streaming company Ple , the largest independent streaming media platform, announced today that it launched 92 more free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels worldwide in July. The new channels were launched in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Spain, Brazil, France, and Germany.

In the first seven months of 2024, Plex has launched more than 300 channels, focused on its goal to be the first place people go to find any show or movie, as well as to watch it, rate it, and talk about it with friends and family.

An emerging leader in FAST and AVOD, the company recently announce it has the most extensive FAST channel lineup worldwide, including over 800 free channels streamed in the U.S. and nearly 1,200 channels worldwide, available in over 195 countries.

Among the new popular single-series channels available for free 24/7 are Weeds, Designated Survivor, Nash Bridges, Prime Suspect, and major networks such as CW Gold and CW Forever. For Brazil, Spain, and LatAm, Plex launched over ten channels each last month. Project Runway is now available in Australia and New Zealand, while The Price is Right with Drew Carey is available in Canada as well as a significant onboarding of channels from Bell Media with original programming from CTV News and TSN The Ocho to CTV Gridlock, which features shows like HEAVY RESCUE: 401 and Highway Thru Hell.

In the first half of this year, Plex also expanded its U.S. and international Sports channel offering, including FIFA+, the NFL Channel, MLB, T2, Cricket Gold, The World Poker Tour, CBS Sports HQ, Golazo, BeIN Australia, B/R Sports Network, and more.

Today, Plex combines free TV with ad-supported video on demand (“AVOD”) to reach more than 23 million monthly active users globally. Plex has the industry's most widely available ad-supported video-on-demand and live TV offerings in over 195 countries.

