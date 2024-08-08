Mylifeid And Guardon Join Forces For Your Protection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Immediate medical record access, when and where you need it

Access critical data when you need it the most

By combining these two powerful solutions, you can ensure that emergency responders are fully informed about your medical needs when every second counts.

- Jeffrey W Cohen, President and CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MyLifeID (mylifeid) and GuardOn , (guardon) have agreed to integrate their emergency technologies to provide individuals with increased safety and security at home and abroad. When a person requests medical assistance through GuardOn, it will provide the user's MyLifeID emergency health information to first responders. This enables first responders to review and prepare for your emergency even before they reach you, saving critical time for your treatment.

“Both of our applications are available with multi-language support making them the perfect companion for anyone on the go, regardless of where they are in the world,” says Jeffrey W. Cohen, CEO of MyLifeID.

“MyLifeID and GuardOn bring complementary benefits to our customers, with GuardOn delivering emergency response worldwide, and MyLifeID securely delivering critical health information to the emergency responders,” says Brindala Ananthram, Founder of GuardOn.

People who travel will find this partnership valuable, especially those who travel alone or in small groups and those who explore unfamiliar destinations. The integration between the two applications is expected to go live this fall, in time for the busy holiday season. Both applications will be available as a bundle through MyLifeID.

About MyLifeID:

MyLifeID was founded at the intersection of healthcare and travel to deliver solutions centered around healthcare information. You can travel in any country and regardless of language, access your complete medical history. Be prepared for any situation, from replacing a prescription to addressing quarantines and catastrophic events. Winners of the 2022 Healthcare Tech Outlook Award for Top EMR EHR Solutions Provider, the 2023 Global Health and Pharma Global Excellence Award for Most Advanced Medical Data Hybrid-Cloud, and the Corporate Live Wire Global Health Data Platform of the Year Award.

About GuardOn:

With GuardOn, you are never alone. Be it a medical or safety emergency, GuardOn is there to help you worldwide 24x7x365. GuardOn helps you live your life the way you want... go where you want, when you want, and with whom you want, without having to worry about your personal safety or about getting emergency help.

Notifying first responders and sending them situational intelligence on your emergency is as easy as just clicking a button, swiping on the app, or a voice command. GuardOn's Emergency Monitoring Service (GEMS) will process your alert, notify responders, and be with you online until emergency help arrives.

Your safety is our mission at GuardOn!

Tracy A Annis

MyLifeID

...