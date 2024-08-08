Durham School Services Will Bring Safe, Reliable Transportation To Indian River Central School District In New York

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Elizabeth Peluso, Business Official, Indian River Central School DistrictPHILADELPHIA, NY, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Durham School Services and the Indian River Central School District are excited to announce their new five-year partnership, which starts this fall and will run through 2029. This new partnership is a major milestone, given that the Indian River Central School District is the largest school district by area in the North Country. In addition to Durham's growth in the North Country, Durham also recently announced two other new partnerships in the East Coast – City School District of Albany in New York and the Columbia Borough School District in Pennsylvania.Durham School Services will run a combination of approximately 70 regular and special education routes for the Indian River Central School District with a fleet of about 95 buses. All buses will be equipped with Zonar Fleet Management technology.“We appreciate the efforts the Durham team is putting into preparing for the new school year,” said Elizabeth Peluso, Business Official, Indian River Central School District.“They are working vigorously and have really hit the ground running in recruiting, training, operations, and more to make sure everything is in order and ready for the fall. We've also been working in tandem with the team to ensure they have the support they need to be successful. We are delighted to welcome Durham to the community and have full confidence in their ability to provide safe and reliable service, as evidenced by their experience and deep-seated footprint in the east coast.”“Our team is excited for this new partnership and preparations have been well underway to ensure a successful school start-up in the fall,” said Brett Wester, Region Manager, Durham School Services.“We are no stranger to New York and with this new partnership, are now 13 communities strong. We want to thank the Indian River Central School District for trusting in us and giving us this opportunity to demonstrate our team's experience, professionalism, and dedication to safely transporting students to school so that they can build bright futures for themselves.”-END-About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

