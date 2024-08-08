GF Hotels & Resorts Announces The Return Of John Parker As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a top competitor in the hospitality ownership, management, and advisory industry, is proud to welcome back the newest addition to its team. John Parker, who served as Regional Vice President of Operations from 2009 to 2012, recently returned as the Chief Operating Officer. With over 20 years of experience and an impressive track record in the field, John will bring significant value to the GF Senior Leadership Team.Parker most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer at Real Hospitality Group, overseeing assets worth $2 billion and a total top line of $600 million. He supervised a team of 4,500 associates and was the leading third-party operator of hotels in New York City. Under his leadership, the company grew from a start-up to acquiring over 100 properties representing significant brands such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG. John's unwavering dedication and profound expertise propelled the company to become the 13th largest third-party operator in the United States before being bought by Stonebridge. He was instrumental in the successful marketing and final sale of the company.A University of North Carolina graduate, Parker earned a bachelor's degree in Travel Tourism and Commercial Recreation. He is a prominent figure in the hospitality industry, serving on the Marriott Owner's Advisory Board and the AHLA Management Company Committee. Additionally, he frequently shares his expertise as a featured speaker and panelist for leading hotel publications such as Hotel Business and Hotel Management.As Chief Operating Officer, John will oversee day-to-day operations alongside Vineet Nayyar, President & COO, Owned Division, and the senior leadership team. He will be responsible for crafting and executing strategic initiatives that will continue progressing the company to industry-leading heights. Additionally, Parker will leverage innovative marketing to achieve operational and administrative goals aimed at generating increased revenue and enhancing customer satisfaction. With a reputation for excellence in hospitality, his visionary leadership and dedication will undoubtedly drive GF Hotels & Resorts' continued accomplishments.John resides in Annapolis with his wife, Kristyn, and their dog, Miles. He is a sports enthusiast and a fan of the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles.GF Hotels & Resorts is thrilled to have John back on the team and is confident in his ability to contribute significantly to the company's future success and growth.ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 35 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.Please visit us at or connect with us on LinkedIn.

