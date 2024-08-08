CEDARS-SINAI's TEAM HEAL HOSTS JAZZ LUNCHEON TO CELEBRATE SCHOLARSHIP AWARD RECIPIENTS AND PARTNERSHIPS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Celebration of Community, Music, and Achievement in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cedars-Sinai's Community Program, Team HEAL (Helping Enrich Athletes' Lives), is excited to announce a Jazz Luncheon event on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles. The event, which celebrates Team HEAL's partnership with Cedars-Sinai and honors the scholarship award recipients, promises an afternoon of inspiring speeches, soulful music, and community engagement.

Saturday, August 10th, 2024

11:30 AM – 3:00 PM

Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel

11462 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

The Jazz Luncheon will begin at 11:30 AM and continue until 3:00 PM, offering attendees the opportunity to enjoy live jazz performances and a delightful luncheon. The event will feature special guest speaker Tony Thurmond, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction, and Mistress of Ceremonies Pat Prescott, a renowned radio personality. This celebration not only highlights the achievements of student-athletes but also underscores the vital support provided by Team HEAL and its partners.

"Team HEAL has been instrumental in supporting the health, well-being, and future of Los Angeles-area high school student-athletes," said Clarence L. Shields Jr., M.D., founder of Team HEAL. "Our annual Jazz Luncheon is a testament to the incredible work being done and the positive impact we have on the lives of young athletes."

Since its inception in 1994, Team HEAL has focused on aiding young athletes from underserved communities by providing medical care, scholarships, and grant funding to improve sports facilities. The program's mission of "Helping Enrich Athletes' Lives" has led to over 80 scholarships being awarded to date, helping student-athletes pursue higher education and achieve their dreams.

As African Americans comprise only 1.5% of orthopedic surgeons in the United States, Dr. Shields has made significant strides in increasing access to quality orthopedic care for young athletes in underserved communities. This commitment is crucial given that approximately 2 million high school athletes in the U.S. experience sports-related injuries each year, highlighting the vital need for specialized medical care and support.

About Team HEAL

Team HEAL (Helping Enrich Athletes' Lives) was founded by Dr. Clarence L. Shields Jr. in response to significant budget cuts to school sports programs in California. The organization provides comprehensive medical care to student-athletes in underserved communities, grants for facility improvements, and annual college scholarships. Team HEAL's efforts ensure that young athletes have the support they need to succeed both on and off the field. For more information on Team HEAL, please visit their website .

