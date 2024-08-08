Meditate With Turtles: Finding Stillness In Turtle Town News

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Turtle Town News is a 22-hour-a-day, 7-day-a-week immersive turtle meditation YouTube livestream. Hosts Flashy and Tortuga guide viewers through their beautifully weird world of turtles, where music becomes a portal to serenity. Binaural beats, ethereal sound baths, and the gentle symphony of nature create an ambient cocoon where viewers can just float into a meditative state.When asked about the goals of Turtle Town News, head Turtle Manager Brian says,“We blend turtle wisdom, soothing tunes, art, music, and a touch of whimsy into a symphony of creativity within the beautifully weird world of turtles. Our goal is to be a platform for creatives to earn money via sales directly to viewers by 2025. For now, we're a great place to meditate, rest, or fall asleep with Turtles while we showcase artists and music we enjoy.”Visit Turtle Town News on YouTube.For media inquiries, interviews, or to share your turtle-inspired music or art, contact Turtle Town News via email.

