(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Catering to more riding styles, the new Scooter Dock makes storage and parking of scooters and bikes easier and safer

Saris Infrastructure today announced the launch of the new Scooter Dock , expanding its lineup of infrastructure offerings to cater to even more riders. Inspired by the Saris Bike Dock design and made in the USA, the new rack incorporates individual bays to park up to three scooters, while still allowing space for a bike to park on the opposite side.

Beyond Bike Parking – Saris Infrastructure Adds Scooter Dock to Product Offerings

The Scooter Dock can be directly surface mounted and is also compatible with the Saris Bike Corral rails to offer accommodations for both bikes and scooters. With Saris' wide array of infrastructure offerings, towns, cities and buildings across the country can easily add scooter parking to their existing infrastructure offerings or develop new solutions to suit their community's needs.

Integrated locking points allow users to secure their scooter with a standard bike lock letting them relax knowing that their scooter is safely stored while not in use. A soft-touch, protective vinyl coating also prevents damage to scooter's handlebars during storage. The single bike parking position meets the Association of Pedestrian and Bicycle Professional (APBP) parking guidelines.

The Scooter Dock is now available in two models, one with powder coat finish and the other in a galvanized finish.

To learn more about the new products and infrastructure offerings, please visit our website at .

About Saris Infrastructure

As a company built on the love of cycling, Saris Infrastructure is uniquely attuned to the needs of cyclists and has been working in the space for over 30 years. Saris Infrastructure is on a mission to revolutionize the way communities approach bike infrastructure by providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance accessibility, safety, and convenience for cyclists – inside and out. Made in the USA Saris offers products including bike storage, bike parking, bike repair, eBike charging, protected bike lanes and more.

In addition to industry-leading products and a highly skilled team, Saris supports grassroots advocacy groups that make biking safer, easier, and available to all.

