Egg Processing Equipment Market Size Is Set To Grow By USD 60.1 Million From 2024-2028, Reduced Risk Of Contamination Boost The Market, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global egg processing equipment size is estimated to grow by USD 60.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

2.09%

during the forecast period. Reduced risk of contamination

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

influx of innovative technologies resulting in higher efficiency and faster production time. However,

shifting consumer preferences toward vegan food products

with a trend towards influx of innovative technologies resulting in higher efficiency and faster production time. However, shifting consumer preferences toward vegan food products poses a challenge. Key market players include ACTINI SAS, Big Dutchman AG, Dion Ltd., Egg Machine, EUROVO Srl, Interovo Egg Group BV, Khalid Majeed Group of Co., Midwest BRD Inc., Moba Group B.V., OVO TECH Sp. Z o.o., Ovobel Foods Ltd., OVOCONCEPT, Sanovo Technology Group, SPX FLOW Inc., SSP Pvt. Ltd., Van Beek Group BV, Zenyer Egg Machinery Co. Ltd., and Zhengzhou Allance Trading Co. Ltd..







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global egg processing equipment market 2024-2028

Egg Processing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.09% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 60.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.03 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, France, Canada, and Japan Key companies profiled ACTINI SAS, Big Dutchman AG, Dion Ltd., Egg Machine, EUROVO Srl, Interovo Egg Group BV, Khalid Majeed Group of Co., Midwest BRD Inc., Moba Group B.V., OVO TECH Sp. Z o.o., Ovobel Foods Ltd., OVOCONCEPT, Sanovo Technology Group, SPX FLOW Inc., SSP Pvt. Ltd., Van Beek Group BV, Zenyer Egg Machinery Co. Ltd., and Zhengzhou Allance Trading Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The Egg Processing Equipment Market is experiencing significant growth due to the adoption of advanced technologies like shockwave technology and infusion systems. Shockwave technology, provided by SPX FLOW Inc. Through their APV Cavitator, utilizes direct heat application to liquid egg products without the need for heat transfer surfaces. This results in improved efficiency, reduced energy and water usage, extended shelf life, and enhanced product flavor and functional properties. In contrast, infusion systems hold products at higher temperatures before flash cooling, allowing for ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing. Both technologies contribute to increased production capacity and product quality, driving the market's growth during the forecast period.



The Egg Processing Equipment Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for eggs in various food products and dietary supplements. With a focus on improving nutrient content, egg processing machines produce powders and pasteurized eggs, enriched with essential fatty acids, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. The poultry industry's priority on product quality, shelf life, and biosecurity drives the adoption of advanced technologies like robotics, pasteurization, and heat treatment. In-line and offline processing systems ensure efficient production and reduce the risk of Salmonella contamination. Big data and system integration are key trends, enabling real-time monitoring and optimization of the egg processing line. The market caters to diverse industries, including confectioneries, veganism, and dehydrated and powdered eggs, requiring refrigeration and automation solutions.



Market

Challenges



The global egg processing equipment market is experiencing a potential shift due to the rising trend of

veganism. With an increasing number of consumers adopting veganism, there is a growing demand for egg substitutes such as flaxseeds, baking powder, soy flour, and aquafaba. These substitutes are used in various food products like bakery mixes, sauces, confectioneries, and more. The health-conscious consumer base is expanding, leading to a decrease in demand for animal-derived products, including eggs. The higher fat content, cholesterol, and calories in eggs have been linked to health issues and chronic diseases like heart diseases and cancer. Consequently, restaurants and eateries worldwide are offering vegan food options. This shift towards plant-based alternatives may restrict the demand for egg processing equipment during the forecast period. The egg processing industry faces several challenges from shifting consumer preferences and trends. With the rise of plant-based lifestyles among Gen

Z and millennials, demand for alternative protein sources is increasing. Animal cruelty concerns also impact sales, leading to the development of cage-free systems and automation technologies. Egg farmers must adapt to meet the needs of health-conscious individuals, offering functional egg products, low-cholesterol options, and high-protein varieties. Allergy-friendly solutions and sustainable nutrition are also key considerations. Traditional equipment like palletizers and depalletizers, pasteurizers, homogenizers, and packaging technologies are essential for processing liquid, frozen, and dried eggs. Bakery, confectionery, and the food service industry rely on egg whites and yolks for convenience food and ready-to-eat meals. Advanced automation technologies, such as freeze-drying, enzyme modification, and automated packing, stacking, and palletization, are crucial for maintaining efficiency and competitiveness. Plant-based egg alternatives from sources like maize, soybeans, leftover fish, and seashells are also gaining popularity, requiring innovative processing methods. Insurance schemes and sustainable farming practices are also important considerations for egg farmers.

Segment Overview



This egg processing equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Liquid egg products

1.2 Dried egg products 1.3 Frozen egg products



2.1 Pasteurizers

2.2 Homogenizers

2.3 Egg breakers and separators

2.4 Dryers 2.5 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Liquid egg products-

Liquid egg products are gaining popularity in the food service industry due to their versatility and extended shelf life. These products include liquid egg whites, yolks, and blends, and are used in various food applications such as confectioneries, cakes, mayonnaise, desserts, ice cream, puddings, meringues, and more. Liquid egg products have a shelf life of 2-6 days, which is extended through ultra-pasteurization and aseptic packaging. Salt and sugar are added for preservation and processing. Liquid egg products require less storage space than fresh eggs, saving 60% in storage requirements. However, they are microbiologically sensitive, requiring pasteurization within 5 hours of breakage. Processing equipment must meet hygiene and food-grade standards to prevent bacterial contamination. Companies like ACTINI GROUP offer complete production lines for liquid egg processing, including breaking, filtration, inline dosing, pasteurization, and homogenization equipment. Pelbo, part of Moba Group, also provides filters, pasteurizers, and compact pasteurizers for liquid egg processing.

Research Analysis

The Egg Processing Equipment Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for eggs and egg products in various industries. Eggs are rich sources of essential nutrients such as amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and protein. Egg processing machines play a crucial role in transforming raw eggs into value-added food products for the poultry industry, confectioneries, and sustainable nutrition. With the rising awareness of food safety and biosecurity, egg processing equipment is being designed to minimize the risk of Salmonella contamination. Functional egg products, low-cholesterol options, high-protein varieties, and allergy-friendly solutions are gaining popularity among health-conscious individuals and food manufacturers. Egg processing techniques such as pasteurization, heat treatment, and robotics technology ensure product quality and safety. Sustainable practices in egg farming, land and water management, and nutrient content are also driving the market. Innovations like freeze-drying, enzyme modification, and high-tech egg processing equipment are expected to further boost the market growth.

Market Research Overview

The egg processing industry is a significant sector in the food industry, focusing on transforming raw eggs into various value-added products. These products include amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and protein-rich components used in various food applications, such as bakeries, confectioneries, and ready-to-eat meals. Egg processing machines utilize refrigeration, automation, and robotics to ensure product quality, safety, and efficiency. With increasing health consciousness and dietary trends, the market for functional egg products, low-cholesterol options, and allergy-friendly solutions is growing. Sustainable nutrition is a key focus, with egg farmers adopting cage-free systems and using leftover fish, seashells, and plant-based materials like maize, soybeans, and sunflower cakes as alternative feed sources. Advanced automation technologies, such as palletizers and depalletizers, pasteurizers, homogenizers, and freeze-drying, are transforming the industry. The egg processing industry caters to various sectors, including restaurants, bakeries, and the food service industry, and provides solutions for veganism and plant-based lifestyles. Biosecurity, product quality, shelf life, and nutrient content are crucial considerations in the industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Liquid Egg Products



Dried Egg Products

Frozen Egg Products

Type



Pasteurizers



Homogenizers



Egg Breakers And Separators



Dryers

Others

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

