COUNTRY ROCK MUSICIAN- AUSTIN MARTIN RELEASES HIS NEW SINGLE, WRANGLER

BILLINGS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rising star Austin Martin, known for his unique blend of country, pop, and hip-hop, is set to release his highly anticipated single, "Wrangler," on August 9th, 2024. This new track promises to deliver a refreshing take on the evolving genre of country rap, combining authentic country roots with modern trap influences.Austin Martin, an accomplished actor, singer, and songwriter, has captivated audiences nationwide with his dynamic performances and distinctive sound. Born and raised on a ranch just outside Billings, Montana, Austin's music reflects his diverse influences, including Michael Jackson, Jon Pardi, John Mayer, Chris Brown, Willie Nelson, Eminem, and 50 Cent.A graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Manhattan, Austin made waves as a top competitor on the Oxygen Network's "The Glee Project" and reached the executive producer round of "American Idol." His rich tenor vocals and ability to blend country melodies with hip-hop elements have garnered him a dedicated following."Wrangler" is a perfect embodiment of Austin's signature style, seamlessly merging country and trap to create a sound that's both fresh and relatable. This new release is expected to resonate with fans of both genres and make a significant impact on platforms like TikTokTo celebrate the release, Austin Martin and his band, the Herd, are hosting a series of events, including an in-person and online audition to find the "Wrangler Girl Dancer" for the music video. Fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite dancer during a live-streamed event on YouTube. Additionally, the band will promote the auditions through news interviews, press releases, and radio stations, highlighting their ongoing support for Feeding America and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.For more information, press inquiries, or to set up an interview, please contact:Director of Media Relations: ...Theatrical Agent Star Talent Studios

