Restoration 1 Of West Denver Is Accepted Into Lionsbridge Contractor Group

Lionsbridge Contractor Group was formed in 2012 and is a CCA Global Partners Cooperative of elite general contractors dedicated to serving the property industry. Lionsbridge partners with top insurance companies to connect homeowners to experienced contractors in their area. According to Lionsbridge, "our contractors are proven professionals and have a[n] exceptional track record of completing projects within insurance guidelines and homeowner expectations."

has experienced major growth in its 6+ years of existence. The Restoration 1 team is composed of well-rounded executive leaders, highly regarded managers and talented industry expertise in solving restoration needs. Throughout its business, Restoration 1 of West Denver has placed the highest value in performing the best work for the client while maintaining industry standards (IICRC). According to Micah Jefferson, President of Restoration 1 of West Denver , "We pride ourselves in doing the right thing and making decisions that are morally and ethically sound – and we perform the work with a sense of urgency. We consistently challenge and support each other to be the best in our field."

Restoration 1 of West Denver offers emergency restoration services to homes and businesses in the Front Range and Summit County.

The company has years of experience and a full range of restoration services for residential and commercial properties. Restoration 1 of West Denver is a five-star rated company with the technical know-how and equipment to get your home and business back to pre-disaster condition quickly and responsibly. Our services include water damage restoration, fire and smoke damage, mold removal, reconstruction or rebuild, content cleaning, pack out restoration and storage, asbestos abatement and other emergency services.

As a contractor in the Lionsbridge Contractor Group, Restoration 1 of West Denver is prepared to service homes or businesses experiencing an emergency situation. Prompt service is available 24/7, 365 days a year. Visit our website at for more information. Or call 720-605-2994.

