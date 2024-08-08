Actalent Promotes Estelle Izuno To Vice President Of People

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Izuno to oversee Human Resources, Employee Experience, DE&I and Talent teams

HANOVER, Md., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actalent , a leading engineering and sciences services and talent solutions company, has promoted Estelle Izuno to vice president of people. Izuno stepped into her new role at the beginning of the year and now oversees Actalent's human resources, employee experience, talent acquisition, and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. As a member of Actalent's executive team, she is responsible for determining and executing strategies to drive the attraction, retention, and development of internal talent.

Estelle Izuno, Vice President of People at Actalent

Continue Reading

"Estelle uniquely understands what employees across our company need to be successful," said Chad Koele, president of Actalent. "She has thrived in various roles for over 30 years, including as a recruiter, salesperson, and director of market operations. She stepped into our newly formed director of employee experience

role two years ago and has been integral in shaping programs to support our objective of creating growth and opportunity for all. Estelle brings a holistic perspective to her new role that's critical to ensuring our teams are positioned to win, drive client value, and grow within the company."

Izuno and her team will work to ensure every stage in the employee experience cycle is optimized to drive employee satisfaction, opportunity for growth, and connectivity between colleagues across the company. Specific efforts include enhancements to onboarding processes, performance management initiatives, well-being offerings, and DE&I training.

"Over the past 18 months, I conducted an extensive listening tour of our offices and connected with team members across the organization," said Izuno. "The insights and takeaways from that initiative are shaping my team's approach to every layer of our people operations. We are already developing new programs and are promoting and advancing existing programs to work towards our shared goal of improving the professional lives of our team members. My long-term goal is to build a world-class end-to-end experience that enables all our colleagues to excel and advance in their roles."

Izuno

began her career with Allegis Group in 1993 as a recruiter in Los Angeles and has held several leadership roles over the past 30 years with the organization. During her tenure she has promoted more than 70 people, including multiple director-level positions. She is frequently a guest speaker and panelist and is a thought leader on issues related to women in leadership, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About Actalent

Actalent is a global leader in engineering and sciences services and talent solutions. We help visionary companies advance their engineering and science initiatives through access to specialized experts who drive scale, innovation and speed to market. With a network of almost 30,000 consultants and more than 4,500 clients across the U.S., Canada, Asia and Europe, Actalent serves many of the Fortune 500. Follow us on

LinkedIn

and learn more at

actalentservices .

SOURCE Actalent