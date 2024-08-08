First National Corporation And Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. Announce Receipt Of Regulatory Approvals For Merger

"We are pleased to have received regulatory approval of our Merger that will accelerate our growth trajectory and drive long-term shareholder value," said Scott Harvard, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National. Harvard continued, "With common cultures and values and a shared commitment to our customers, employees and communities, we look forward to delivering superior service to customers throughout our combined markets. We remain excited about this opportunity to expand our Richmond metro presence with the addition of seven branches in the market and welcoming the Touchstone team into the First Bank family."

The Merger is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, pending the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approvals from the shareholders of Touchstone and the shareholders of First National at their respective special meetings of shareholders scheduled on August 29, 2024. Based on financial information as of March 31, 2024, the combined company would have approximately $2.1 billion in assets, $1.8 billion in deposits, and $1.5 billion in loans.

After closing, First Bank will provide Touchstone Bank customers comprehensive information relating to the anticipated conversion of their accounts in February 2025. Until conversion, customers will continue to be served through their respective Touchstone Bank and First Bank branches, websites, and mobile apps.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank (the“Bank”), a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, , its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 20 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, and in the city of Richmond. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. The Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.

ABOUT TOUCHSTONE BANKSHARES, INC.

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc., (OTCPK: TSBA) is the parent company and bank holding company of Touchstone Bank, which is headquartered in Prince George, Virginia, and has been a leading financial services provider in the south-central Virginia region since 1906 and more recently has operated in northern North Carolina. Touchstone Bank offers a full range of banking products through twelve full‐service branches, two loan centers, twelve ATM locations, and offers online deposit account opening, online real estate and consumer loan applications, online banking, mobile banking and 24/7 telephone banking. Touchstone Bank is a Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender, and Equal Opportunity Employer.

