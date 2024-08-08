VICR LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Vicor Corporation Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Vicor Corporation ("Vicor" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VICR) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Vicor investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 26, 2023 and February 22, 2024. Follow the below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

VICR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: During the class period, Defendants created the false and/or materially misleading impression that Vicor had secured a significant deal for its H100 product that, according to analysts, was Nvidia Corporation. These statements proved incorrect when first, on October 24, 2023, Vicor conspicuously failed to discuss the deal and then later, on February 22, 2024, when the Company issued a press release announcing its end of year earnings and flagged a sharp reversal in new contracts and sales. From an intra-class period high of nearly $100/share, Vicor's stock price has fallen approximately 60%.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Vicor during the relevant time frame, you have until September 23, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

