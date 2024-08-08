Credo Announces Date Change Of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo Group Holding Ltd (Credo) (Nasdaq: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved efficiency, today announced an update to its first quarter fiscal year 2025 results release date and call.

Credo will now hold a conference call on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended August 3, 2024.

The news release announcing the first quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results will be disseminated on September 4, 2024 after the market closes.

Interested parties may join the conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 by registering online at . After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and a unique conference call code for entry. It is recommended that participants register and dial in to the call at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Credo's Investor Relations website at .

A replay of the webcast will be available via the web at

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and emerging 1.6T (or Terabits per second) port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit . Follow Credo on LinkedIn .

Investor Contact:

Dan O'Neil

...

Media Contact:

Diane Vanasse

...