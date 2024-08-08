Correction: Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Announces Promotion Of David Cross To Executive Vice President

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





David Cross, Executive Vice President, SG Echo

MIAMI, FL, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the“Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular as well as container based structures, today announced the promotion of David Cross to Executive Vice President of SG Echo, LLC

David Cross, a graduate of the Maine Maritime Academy, served as a Deck Officer, predominantly working with Maersk Line Limited. His career led him to managerial roles in intermodal/equipment container control, spanning the United States and China, with the Maersk and COSCO Lines. Among his accomplishments, Mr. Cross leveraged his industry expertise to utilize containers as not simply instruments of trade but rather as instruments of construction. This innovative approach with containers as building blocks for construction was notably featured on the Bob Vila Home Improvement Show and HGTV. Mr. Cross, with fellow founders of the Company, developed a unique design and fabrication methodology centered around transforming standard cargo shipping containers into code-compliant, engineered structures. This led to the first recognition of the use of recycled materials by the International Code Council, marking a significant advancement in the field of construction and engineering. Furthermore, Mr. Cross has testified before the U.S. Congress on containerized applications for use in emergency response initiatives at the request of FEMA.

Paul Galvin, Chairperson and CEO of Safe & Green Holdings stated,“We are thrilled to promote David Cross to the role of Executive Vice President. David's dedication and innovative approach have been instrumental in driving our Company's growth and success. His commitment to excellence and his visionary leadership have consistently inspired our team and set new standards in the industry. I have no doubt that David will continue to make significant contributions in his new role, and I look forward to witnessing the continued impact of his work on our Company's future.”

David Cross further noted,“I look forward to this new position with my primary goal being to pave the way for others in the company to be the most successful versions of themselves they can be, which will ultimately benefit all our stakeholders.”

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company's subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of SG Holdings' factories and operated by the SG Echo subsidiary.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding David Cross's promotion to Executive Vice President of SG Echo, LLC. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include Mr. Cross's performance in the role of Executive Vice President and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

...



