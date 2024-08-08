OES Global Inc. Celebrates 10 Years Of Excellence In B2B And B2G Ecommerce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Celebrating OES Global Inc.'s 10-year Anniversary and its portfolio to include leading brands such as Hydration Depot, Traffic Cones For Less, SD2K Valet, and Absorbents For Less.

In collaboration with WBEC Florida, a Regional Partner Organization of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council and oversee certification of women business enterprises, OES Global is Celebrating Their 10th Anniversary as a Women Owned Busines

OES Global Inc. family of Companies.

Celebration will feature food, giveaways & product demos, samples of hydration products & panel discussion, highlighting success stories of women in business.

- Melissa Schechter POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OES Global Inc., a woman-owned company specializing in B2B and B2G eCommerce across the traffic control, parking and valet supply, and occupational hydration sectors , is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary as a Broward County-based business.On August 15th, 2024, OES Global, a WBENC-certified company committed to protecting people and property through innovative solutions, will mark this significant milestone in collaboration with the Women's Business Development Council of Florida (WBEC-FL). The event will be held at OES Global's headquarters, located at 1935 NW 18th St., Pompano Beach, FL 33069.Melissa Schechter, CEO and Founder of OES Global, shared, "Reaching this milestone is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust our clients place in us. WBEC-FL has been instrumental in our success, and it is an honor to celebrate with them. We are proud to be a WBENC and WBEC-FL certified business, fostering a community of excellence and innovation."Since its inception, OES Global has expanded its portfolio to include leading brands such as Hydration Depot, Traffic Cones For Less, SD2K Valet, and Absorbents For Less. The company also distributes top brands like Gatorade, Sqwincher, JBC Traffic Cones, Cortina Roof Line Kits, and Vector Mobile Onsite Cooling Technology. Each brand embodies OES Global's core values of delivering exceptional value, high-quality products, manufacturer-direct shipping, and innovative branding and customization options.“Our mission ties all our brands together and provides a clear vision for growth,” said Schechter.“It guides us in choosing products and services that stay true to our commitment to protecting people and property.”OES Global is dedicated to ensuring safety and security through innovative solutions and high-quality products . Their mission emphasizes preserving the well-being of individuals and the safety of property across various industries, including aviation, law enforcement, construction, education, and industrial facilities. OES Global's brands ensure facility safety, cooling and hydration programs for workers, and bulk hydration bundles tailored to specific flavor and dietary needs.Event Details:.Date: August 15, 2024.Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.Location: OES Global Headquarters, 1935 NW 18th Street, Pompano Beach, FL.RSVP by: August 13, 2024, to ...The celebration will feature complimentary food, onsite parking, exciting giveaways, and product demonstrations. Attendees can sample premium hydration products from Gatorade, Sqwincher, and more, and enjoy Vector Evaporative cooling demos. The event will also include a WBEC-FL panel discussion, highlighting the success stories of women in business and providing an inspiring platform for sharing experiences and insights.About OES Global Inc.Founded in 2014 by Melissa Schechter, OES Global Inc. operates and manages a diverse portfolio of B2B and B2G eCommerce brands. OES Global's brands, including Traffic Cones For Less, SD2K Valet, Hydration Depot, and many more, specialize in traffic control, parking and valet supplies, and occupational hydration solutions. Leveraging ARSEN, a proprietary customer-facing graphics technology, and a curated selection of best-in-class products, OES Global delivers exceptional value to its clients. Headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, with strategically located distribution facilities throughout North America, OES Global is a WBENC-certified company dedicated to promoting diversity and fostering opportunities for women.For more information, visit OES Global Inc.Jennifer DavenportOES Global Inc+1 954-440-1055...Visit us on social media:LinkedIn | YouTube

