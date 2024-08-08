Parmenter Foundation Donates $25,000 To MCM Fund To Expand Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MCM Fund Receives $25,000 Grant from Parmenter Foundation to expand essential services, providing support to more families in New England.

MILTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Michael C. McHugh Memorial Foundation (MCM Fund) is thrilled to announce a generous $25,000 grant from The Parmenter Foundation . This significant contribution will allow the MCM Fund to expand its essential services to more families throughout New England, particularly those within The Parmenter Foundation's area of care, which includes the MetroWest region of Massachusetts.

The MCM Fund was established in 2018 to honor the memory of Michael Caleb McHugh, a Milton, MA resident who passed away in 2017 at the age of 13 after battling a rare and aggressive pediatric cancer, Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma (ARMS). The fund supports families who have lost a child, providing financial assistance for funeral, memorial, and other non-medical end-of-life expenses, ensuring these difficult decisions can be made based on family traditions and beliefs rather than financial constraints.

“We are incredibly grateful to The Parmenter Foundation for their support,” said Kari McHugh, President of the MCM Fund.“This grant will significantly enhance our ability to assist more families in need, helping them navigate one of the most challenging times in their lives. It is unique in that it funds capacity building and administrative support, enabling long-term growth.”

The Parmenter Foundation has a long history of providing support for MetroWest families in need. Its commitment to help families that are struggling following the death of a loved one aligns perfectly with the mission of the MCM Fund.

“Our partnership with the MCM Fund enables us to provide critical support to families in our community who are facing an unimaginable hardship,” said Angela Crocker, executive director of The Parmenter Foundation.“We are proud that our funding will extend the services of this incredible and unique program to help ensure that families receive the support they need during their most difficult moments.”

The funds will be used to provide tangible support for families, including covering the costs of funeral and memorial services. Additionally, this donation will help build the capacity and administrative infrastructure needed for the MCM Fund's long-term growth and sustainability. This expansion of services will make a significant impact on families throughout New England, helping them find some relief during their times of grief.

About the Michael C. McHugh Memorial Foundation

The Michael C. McHugh Memorial Foundation (MCM Fund) was created to honor Michael Caleb McHugh, who passed away at 13 after a battle with ARMS. The fund supports families who have lost a child, covering non-medical end-of-life expenses and providing basic needs to low-income families.

About the Parmenter Foundation

The Parmenter Foundation provides hope and guidance for MetroWest community members of all ages in need of compassionate end-of-life care or bereavement support. We award grant funding to nonprofit organizations that deliver high-quality programs within our focus areas, and we develop and offer inspirational and educational resources to help our neighbors navigate through the challenging grief process. The Parmenter Foundation is committed to helping families cope, heal and build resilience.

