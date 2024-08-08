Jo Vanbelle Joins Christian Scali In Leading XLNC's Legal Focus Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scali Rasmussen and XLNC are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jo Vanbelle as the Global Co-Chair of the XLNC's Focus Group (LFG). This key leadership role reflects Mr. Vanbelle's distinguished career and commitment to excellence in the legal profession. Mr. Vanbelle will serve alongside Christian Scali , Managing Shareholder at Scali Rasmussen, P.C.Mr. Vanbelle is the Managing Partner at Vanbelle Law Boutique, a firm he founded in 1995. Under his leadership, Vanbelle Law Boutique has consistently earned recognition as the best firm in Belgium in international tax and corporate law, winning prestigious awards annually since its inception. His expertise and vision have positioned the firm as a leader in these fields, both nationally and internationally.Together, Messrs. Vanbelle and Scali will steer the LFG in advancing legal practice within the XLNC community, fostering collaboration, and setting strategic priorities for the group.The LFG will convene its next official meeting at the upcoming XLNC Fall Conference, scheduled to take place in Oslo this October. This event will provide an opportunity for members to discuss key developments, share insights, and continue building a robust network of legal professionals within XLNC.# # #About XLNCXLNC is a global alliance of independent, high-quality professional services firms, including legal, accounting, and management consulting practices. Our mission is to provide our members with the platform and resources to collaborate, innovate, and thrive in a competitive international market.About Scali RasmussenNamed one of California's“Most Admired Law Firms” by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Its standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

