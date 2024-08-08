Onewell Health Care Expands Services To Include In-Home Nursing In Connecticut

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OneWell Health Care launches In-Home Nursing Services in CT, offering specialized care for the IDD community, enhancing independence and well-being at home.

FARMINGTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OneWell Health Care, a leading provider of home healthcare services for the IDD community, is excited to announce the launch of its new In-Home Nursing Services in Connecticut . This significant expansion is part of our ongoing commitment to delivering comprehensive and personalized care to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) within the comfort and safety of their homes.

By offering a range of specialized nursing services, we aim to address the unique health needs of our clients, ensuring they receive the highest standard of care without the need to leave their familiar environment.

OneWell Health Care's In-Home Nursing Services encompass a wide range of essential healthcare needs, including:

- Dressing

- Feeding

- Gastrostomy (feeding tube) care

- Health assessments

- Medication administration

- Injection administration

- Vital signs monitoring

- Seizure monitoring and treatment

- Social interaction

- Suctioning

- Tracheostomy care

- Ventilator care

In addition to these comprehensive nursing services, OneWell Health Care is also offering Healthcare Coordination Services. This service is designed for participants with health risks who do not necessarily require 1:1 shift nursing. Through Healthcare Coordination, our skilled nurses perform thorough nursing assessments and develop personalized healthcare management plans that the participant's support staff and family can implement. These plans include detailed education on health conditions and regular monitoring checks to ensure ongoing health and well-being.

OneWell Health Care offers a variety of other essential services to the IDD community in Connecticut. These include Respite Care, Individualized Home Support, Individualized Day Support, Blended Support, and Companion Services.

Each of these programs is thoughtfully crafted to provide flexible and tailored support, promoting the well-being, independence, and quality of life of individuals with disabilities. Our holistic approach ensures that we meet the diverse needs of our clients, helping them thrive in their daily lives.

For more information about OneWell Health Care and the comprehensive range of services we provide, contact OneWell's team which is always ready to answer any questions and provide further details about how we can support individuals and families in the IDD community.

About OneWell Health Care:

OneWell Health Care is deeply committed to providing exceptional home healthcare services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Our dedicated and compassionate team strives to improve the independence, health, and overall quality of life of our participants through personalized and attentive care. We believe in empowering our clients by delivering services that are tailored to their unique needs and circumstances.



Cynthia Seemiller

OneWell Health Care

+1 (855) 720-9355

