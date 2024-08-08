Legalzoom.Com (LZ) Closes Down 25%, Faces Investor Scrutiny Over Abrupt CEO Departure – Hagens Berman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now . The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.



Visit:

Contact the Firm Now: ...

844-916-0895

Investigation into Inc. (LZ):

LegalZoom finds itself under increased scrutiny regarding the progress of its strategic plan to shift its revenue more heavily towards subscriptions versus transactions, including the upside market and pricing power of its BOIR (Beneficial Ownership Information Report) offering.

LegalZoom's BOIR offering is intended to address customers' business reporting under the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network in the U.S. Department of Treasury regulations and company officials, including now-former CEO Dan Wernikoff, have touted BOIR as critical to successfully executing its strategic plan toward to shift to a heavier subscription revenue model.

However, questions arose on July 9, 2024, when LegalZoom announced, without explanation, that Wernikoff abruptly left the company. The company also slashed its 2024 revenue and free cash flow guidance, again without explanation.

Analysts reacted negatively, with JPMorgan reportedly stating“'[i]nvestors are likely to take this as a signal of newfound, operational troubles at the company'” and“'[o]ur thesis – which expected improved results would bear fruit in 2Q24 and 2025 – appears compromised.'”

This news sent the price of LegalZoom shares 25% lower on July 10, 2024.

“We're investigating whether LegalZoom may have misrepresented the true progress it was making and its pricing power regarding certain of its product offerings,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in LegalZoom and have substantial losses submit your losses now ))

If you'd like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the LegalZoom investigation, read more )

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding LegalZoom should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ... .

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at . Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw .

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895