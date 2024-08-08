Author Okoth Owity Opap Explores Historical Injustices In Destruction Of The Anyuak Kingdom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Okoth Owity Opap

Destruction of the Anyuak Kingdom

SOUTH SUDAN, EAST AFRICA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Okoth Owity Opap's book, "Destruction of the Anyuak Kingdom ," provides an in-depth exploration of the destructive impacts of imperialism and supremacy on the Anyuak Kingdom, a once-powerful and independent entity in East Africa."Destruction of the Anyuak Kingdom" delves into the impulses of control and exploitation that define imperialism. The chronicles how the British and Ethiopian empires dismantled the Anyuak Kingdom, ending its 400 years of independence and subjecting its people to immense suffering. The division of the kingdom into two countries resulted in a profound loss of sovereignty, causing enduring pain for the Anyuak people. Opap argues that removing the artificial boundaries created by the Anglo-Ethiopian agreement is essential for achieving true freedom and sovereignty for the Anyuak people.Okoth Owity Opap, born in Otalo, Southern Sudan, immigrated to the United States in 1999. His journey from an ESL student to a published author is a testament to his determination and resilience. After earning an adult high school diploma at Clearfield Job Corps in Utah, he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism and political science from Park University. He also holds a master's degree in healthcare administration.Opap's writing career began at university, where he received accolades for his newspaper articles. Despite the hardships he faced, including separation from his family due to civil war, Opap remained steadfast in his pursuit of a writing career. His first book, "Unsung Giants Who Fought to Keep Africa Free," was published in 2021. He addresses the political problems facing the Anyuak people, asserting that the annexation of their kingdom to Sudan and Ethiopia is the root cause of their current struggles.Okoth Owity Opap wrote "Destruction of the Anyuak Kingdom" to shed light on the historical injustices suffered by the Anyuak people. He aims to highlight the consequences of the imperialistic actions of Ethiopia and the United Kingdom and calls for the removal of the artificial boundaries that continue to oppress the Anyuak people. This book is a powerful call to action for justice and the restoration of the Anyuak Kingdom's sovereignty."Destruction of the Anyuak Kingdom" is available for purchase at and will soon be available on Amazon.For more information about Okoth Owity Opap and his works, please visit .

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+ +1 (888) 800-1803

email us here

Okoth Owity Opap on The Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford