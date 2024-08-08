Rescuestat And Boise School District Partner To Enhance Student Safety With Advanced AED Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RescueStat, a Boise-based healthcare company, has partnered with the Boise School District to enhance student safety with a new Automated External Defibrillator (AED) program. The district is incorporating RescueStat's Scout Remote Monitoring System and Apollo Program Management for advanced readiness and management to the existing 97 AEDs across the district.

Dana Miller, Chief Experience Officer at RescueStat, emphasized the importance of this partnership, noting the personal impact as her children and many others in the community attend these schools. Tamara Fredricison, Health Services Administrator for the Boise School District, expressed confidence in the improved safety measures, highlighting the benefits of real-time monitoring and device readiness.

This initiative is crucial as sudden cardiac arrest affects up to 20,000 youths under 18 annually. The Boise School District, known for its commitment to academic excellence and student well-being, is taking proactive steps to protect students as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

About RescueStat

RescueStat, headquartered in Boise, ID, is a pioneer in healthcare technology, dedicated to saving lives and protecting organizations from unexpected critical life events. Our innovative solutions and expert support ensure that AED programs are always compliant and ready to respond in emergencies. Partnering with RescueStat guarantees that your AED devices are ready to protect your team, customers, and anyone else on your premises.

About Boise School District

Boise School District is a high-performing, nationally-recognized, comprehensive public school system committed to academic excellence, student well-being, and preparing students for success in college, career and citizenship. With a diverse range of programs and a dedicated team of educators, Boise School District strives to empower every student to reach their full potential. Discover how Boise School District is

Educating Today for a Better Tomorrow

at

.



SOURCE RescueStat