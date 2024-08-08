KMS Lighthouse Honored For Two Stevie® Awards In The First Annual Stevie Awards For Technology Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KMS Lighthouse Limited, a global leader in knowledge management, has been named winners of Artificial Intelligence and Business Stevie® Awards in the Technical Innovation and Breakthrough of the Year categories, in the first annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence - "The for Technology."

Technology Breakthrough of the Year; Business Technology - SILVER

STEVIE® WINNER Technical Innovation of the Year; Artificial Intelligence Industry - BRONZE

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors.

Winners of the awards, named the Stevies from the Greek word meaning "crowned," will be recognized during a gala awards dinner on Monday, September 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

More than 600 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 21 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of tech-related categories, including Company of the Year, Educational or Research Institution of the Year, Technical Innovation of the Year, Technology Breakthrough of the Year, and more in a variety of industry groupings including Advertising, Artificial Intelligence, Marketing, and PR, Business Technology, Healthcare Technology, among others.

Sagi Eliyahu , CEO of KMS Lighthouse Limited commented "This is another great success story for KMS Lighthouse, adding to our recent GSA Awards win . To be recognised for winning two esteemed Stevie awards, one of the world's most coveted prizes, is a great honor. Many of the world's largest and most famous companies have won Stevie Awards, so for KMS Lighthouse to now be among the list of winners is a huge privilege. This recognition is a testament to the innovation applied in the development of our knowledge management solutions, including leveraging GenAI within our core platform that results in a unique value proposition for our enterprise customers around the world. I am proud to see this was well received by the judging panel and analysts."

More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees.



"We congratulate all of the winners in the inaugural edition of the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements on September 16," said Stevies president Maggie Miller.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at .



About KMS Lighthouse:

KMS Lighthouse is a global leader in knowledge management solutions, providing innovative platforms that enhance organizational knowledge sharing and decision-making. Through advanced AI and automation technologies, KMS Lighthouse enables businesses to improve customer service, streamline operations, and achieve higher efficiency.

About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

