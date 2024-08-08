Bitget's July Report Highlights: Bitget Wallet Becomes The Largest Integrated Wallet In The TON Ecosystem

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has released its monthly report highlighting the ecosystem's updates for July 2024. Bitget Wallet's MPC wallet solution supports the TON mainnet, which allows users to easily create and import wallets via email. This positioned Bitget Wallet as the largest integrated wallet in the TON ecosystem. Not just this, Bitget Wallet surpassed popular apps like TikTok and WhatsApp in Nigeria with 200% in the month of June, positioning the wallet as the top choice for Nigeria-based crypto users.

Bitget recorded a notable start to Q3, Forbes recognized BGB in the list of best performing tokens in 2024, and CCData highlighted Bitget's market share growth among centralized exchanges in the first half of the year. July witnessed the release of various reports and updates from Bitget, enhancing user awareness about the evolving crypto landscape. Bitget listed 33 new tokens, bringing the total count to 873. The total trading volume (TVL) reached $204.3 billion, with a 7.2% monthly growth. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Solana (SOL) led the top 10 cryptocurrencies by TVL, followed by PEPE, WLD, WIF, NOT, ZRO, and MEW - all memecoins.

In a strategic partnership with Upland, Bitget launched the utility token SPARKLET on Ethereum. This collaboration included establishing Bitget's virtual headquarters in Upland's metaverse, featuring extensive token airdrops and rewards for both communities. Bitget acquired Treasure Island, consisting of 888 properties. Additionally, Upland's token, SPARKLET, was exclusively listed on Bitget's launchpool, giving users a competitive advantage.

On the research side, Bitget in collaboration with Nansen, released insights on token-discovery strategies. The report provides traders with essential information and strategies for investing in early-stage projects. By evaluating data sets correlated to token prices, Bitget and Nansen offer valuable insights for traders.

The platform retained 25 million users with a daily trading volume of $10 billion. It currently hosts over 180,000 professional traders and 800,000+ copy trading followers. With over 80 million successful trades, users gained $500 million, and elite traders shared $23 million in profits. The platform offers 800+ tokens and 900+ spot trading pairs, with a daily spot trading volume of $400 million and $7 billion in USDT-M Futures.

For more information, please visit the monthly report here .

