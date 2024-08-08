Copper Partners With Core, Offering Custody And Staking Support For Institutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) George Town, Cayman Islands/London, UK, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Core Foundation, contributors to Core , a Bitcoin-powered blockchain unlocking EMV-Compatible BTCfi beginning with the first ever implementation of Non-Custodial Staking, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Copper, a leader in digital asset custody, collateral management and prime services. Copper will support the CORE token and staking activities.

Since being founded in 2018, Copper has been building the standard for institutional digital asset infrastructure with a focus on custody and collateral management. At the core of Copper's infrastructure is ClearLoop, which enables clients to manage collateral and settle trades across multiple exchanges, while mitigating counterparty risk and increasing capital efficiency. Copper's infrastructure will support the CORE token and staking, allowing Bitcoin and CORE to be staked directly from a custodial account, further mitigating counterparty risk. Thus, this partnership is a key step for Core in offering Non-Custodial BTC Staking to the institutional market.

"The institutional market especially is looking at new ways to maximize their Bitcoin investment and yield through a mechanism like the Non-Custodial BTC Staking offered by Core. We couldn't ask for a better partner than Copper to help us in presenting a safe and secure means of providing this kind of investment to the institutional market, while also helping us to optimize the staking process,” said Rich Rines, Initial Contributor to Core.

Dmitry Tokarev, CEO at Copper.co commented,“Our new strategic partnership with Core contributes to the broader growth of secure connectivity. This integration further establishes institutional trust and provides our clients with greater accessibility.”

About Core

Core is aimed at unlocking the $1.25 trillion in trapped Bitcoin liquidity, as demonstrated through its secure, yield-bearing BTC staking solutions. Core is dominating BTCfi metrics, establishing itself as one of the top five Bitcoin scaling chains. With over 19 million unique addresses, over 260,00 daily transactions during June, over 4,800 BTC staked , and receiving over 55% of Bitcoin hash power, Core's impact is undeniable. Additionally, 100 Dapps are live on Core, with over 70,000 daily active users, solidifying its top 5 position as of July 3rd, according to DeFi Llama.

Core is a Bitcoin-powered blockchain unlocking EMV-Compatible BTCfi beginning with the first ever implementation of Non-Custodial BTC Staking and the world's first yield bearing BTC ETP. Core is the most Bitcoin-aligned EVM blockchain with ~55% of Bitcoin mining hash power contributing to the Core network's security and over 3,800 BTC natively stake in exchange for unlocking Bitcoin utility and rewards. This breakthrough has amassed a massive Core community of 2.3M Twitter followers and 267k Discord members which has translated into millions of Core adopters - over 19M unique addresses and over 260M transactions since its mainnet launch in January 2023.

About Copper.co

Underpinned by multi-award-winning technology, Copper has built a comprehensive and secure suite of products and services required to safely custody and trade digital assets. At the core of Copper's infrastructure is ClearLoop, which enables clients to manage collateral and settle trades across multiple exchanges, while mitigating counterparty risk and increasing capital efficiency.

