Akraya Strengthens Leadership Team With Nehal Barot's Promotion To Chief Operating Officer

Akraya's Nehal Barot promoted to COO

Nehal Barot Takes the Reins as Akraya's COO. With 15+ years at Akraya, she brings deep knowledge and proven leadership to her new role.

- Amar Panchal, CEO of AKRAYASAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Akraya , a leading provider of IT staffing and consulting services, announced the of Nehal Barot to SVP and Chief Operating Officer. In this expanded role, Barot will continue to lead the company's delivery operations while taking on additional responsibilities to drive strategic growth and innovation.Nehal joined Akraya in 2010 and has held various leadership positions. Her deep industry knowledge and proven track record in building and managing high-performing teams have been instrumental to Akraya's success."I am delighted to elevate Nehal into this role. Over the last fifteen years with Akraya, Nehal has consistently demonstrated the ability and willingness to take increasing levels of responsibility," said Amar Panchal, CEO of AKRAYA. "Her leadership, analytical insight, and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in Akraya's growth and make her an ideal choice for this role. I look forward to seeing her lead Akraya to new heights."“I am honored to step into this new role and look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and excellence at Akraya. My background in development and analysis provides me with a unique perspective that helps us understand and meet client needs effectively," said Nehal Barot, SVP and Chief Operating Officer of AKRAYA. "I am committed to leading our team in delivering outstanding results and refining our processes to enhance client satisfaction”.At Akraya, Nehal oversees a dynamic delivery and operations team across the U.S., India, and Canada, focusing on global IT contractor placements through direct end clients, SOWs, and MSP accounts. Her innovative approach includes integrating advanced technology to automate and enhance the recruiting process, ensuring optimal outcomes and seamless client experiences.Partner with Akraya to leverage Nehal Barot's expertise in bridging sales, recruiting, and HR functions with technical precision. Whether you're in search of top IT talent or aiming to refine your staffing needs, Akraya provides exceptional solutions tailored to your needs.About Akraya:Akraya excels in IT consulting and staffing services, offering comprehensive solutions tailored to diverse client needs. Recognized as Inc's Best Workplaces 2024, Best Place to Work in Silicon Valley 2024, and Glassdoor's "Best Place to Work" in 2023, Akraya prioritizes a culture of excellence and inclusivity. Industry recognitions from Staffing Industry Analysts and The Silicon Valley Business Journal further solidify Akraya's leadership position. Beyond business, Akraya actively fosters social responsibility initiatives, encouraging team members to contribute to meaningful causes.

