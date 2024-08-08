Ticketcity And Dave Campbell's Texas Football Join Forces To Celebrate The Heart Of Texas Football

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TicketCity logo

Dave Campbell's Texas Football

TicketCity and Dave Campbell's Texas today announced a new partnership that unites two of Texas' most beloved brands.

LEWISVILLE & AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TicketCity , a leading ticket marketplace, and Dave Campbell's Texas Football , the iconic brand that chronicles the state's rich football tradition and history, today announced a new partnership that unites two of Texas' most beloved brands.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, as they come together to provide fans with an unprecedented access to college tickets and information on Texas football. From high school gridirons to the college stadiums, TicketCity and Dave Campbell's Texas Football will work together to offer fans exclusive content, college ticket promotions and opportunities to engage with the heart and soul of the Lone Star State's favorite sport.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with Dave Campbell's Texas Football,” said Zach Anderson, President at TicketCity.“Their deep-rooted connection to Texas football fans aligns perfectly with our mission to provide access for fans who want to see their favorite team play. Dave Campbell's Texas Football launched in 1960 and we started serving football fans in Texas in 1990, so we both have a long history in this state.”

“TicketCity is a natural partner for us,” said Robel Melesse, Senior Director of Sales & Operations at Dave Campbell's Texas Football.“Their commitment to Texas football is evident, and we are excited to work together to enhance the fan experience.”

This partnership kicks off in August just as the college football season is starting. This season is notable one for Texas football with both Texas A&M and the University of Texas hosting some of the biggest games in their history.

About TicketCity

Founded and headquartered in Texas, TicketCity is a leading online marketplace connecting millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year. Since 1990, college football and the NFL have been our specialty. We always take a personal approach, which is why people buy and sell their tickets with us season after season. Our commitment to exceptional customer service is as big as Texas itself, which is why Newsweek has named us the #1 ticket site for Customer Service two years in a row.

About Dave Campbell's Texas Football

For over 65 years, the iconic Dave Campbell's Texas Football media brand has been“the bible” for millions of football fans across Texas. Its annual summer edition is essential reading for rabid football fans, previewing every high school and college team in the state. Known for its comprehensive coverage, TexasFootball offers extensive digital content, including team and recruit rankings, scores, exclusive interviews, podcasts, and daily shows. Additionally, TexanLive streams over 1,500 live sporting events each year, bringing fans closer to the action.

TicketCity PR

TicketCity

+1 512-721-1100

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube