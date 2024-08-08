Globalnow Unveils Verso's Genai BOT To Enhance Client Interactions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GlobalNow is excited to announce the deployment of Verso's GenAI BOT, designed to streamline and enhance interactions with clients. Verso, a leader in ecosystem transaction management solutions for the circular chain, has launched an AI Bot powered by OpenAI to capture client input from various sources.

The GlobalNow VERSO solution oversees recruiting and candidate submission activities for clients, recruiters, candidates, and subcontractors. With the new VERSO interface BOT, clients can utilize ATS job descriptions, email blurbs, or other data sources to engage with VERSO, triggering immediate Talent Requests to be fulfilled by the GlobalNow team.

Gabriela Barahona, Senior Talent Manager at GlobalNow, stated,“Our goal is to be as user-friendly as possible for our valued clients and partners. This includes thoroughly understanding and capturing essential job requirements. The VERSO interaction Bot facilitates rapid Talent Request creation, ensures mandatory requirements are clarified, and prompts additional questions to help provide high-quality candidates and speed up the candidate sourcing process.”

About GlobalNow IT Inc.

GlobalNow is a premier provider of global technical talent and staff augmentation services, specializing in Nearshore talent and resources. With subsidiaries in Costa Rica and Colombia, GlobalNow is able to quickly source and engage high quality talent, plus GlobalNow also manages a vast network of subcontractors throughout LATAM to complement the company subsidiary locations. GlobalNow is the primary reseller of the VERSO recruiting SaaS application .

About VERSO Inc.

Founded in 2015, VERSO offers a transaction management SaaS solution on Microsoft Azure, leveraging AI, workflow management, and optional blockchain features (provided by Accumulate) to enhance operational performance, decision-making, and cash flow.

