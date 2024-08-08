Marcum LLP Unveils Critical Industry Trends In 2024 Construction Survey Amid Economic Uncertainty

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcum LLP, a leading national accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce the release of the 2024 Marcum National Survey . This comprehensive report provides critical insights into the construction industry's current state and future outlook based on responses from leaders nationwide.

Key Findings:

Optimism Tempered by Uncertainty:

The survey reveals cautious optimism among construction industry leaders. While there is a general sense of confidence, it is balanced by concerns about economic and political uncertainties, particularly in an election year.

Federal Funding Impact:

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), CHIPS Act, and Inflation Reduction Act are expected to fuel growth in the construction sector. Significant federal funding is earmarked for infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing, and clean energy projects.

Skilled Labor Shortage:

The ongoing struggle to find and retain skilled labor remains a top concern for construction companies, with 29% of respondents citing it as the biggest threat to their business.

Decline in Office Construction : The office construction market continues to slump due to permanent changes in the white-collar workspace, while healthcare, education, and renewable energy projects enjoy strong demand.

Economic Resilience : Despite inflation and cost-of-living increases, the construction sector shows remarkable resilience with healthy backlogs and fewer bidders per job, indicating a strong demand for construction services.

Cybersecurity Concerns : Cyber threats are growing in number and sophistication, making it crucial for construction companies to enhance their cybersecurity measures to protect against potential attacks.

Financial Challenges : Higher interest rates and tightening credit conditions are causing project delays and cancellations, with 38% of respondents indicating that securing project financing has been a significant issue.

Tax Incentives Underutilized : A significant number of construction companies are not taking full advantage of available tax incentives, with 37% of respondents not leveraging any of the eight tax incentives specified in the survey.

Succession Planning : Nearly half (49%) of respondents indicated that succession planning is a priority, highlighting the importance of preparing for future leadership transitions. Changing Competitive Landscape : The number of bidders per project has significantly declined, with 65% of respondents facing just 1-4 bidders on average. This represents the first time Marcum survey respondents have reported such a low level of competition for projects.

"Our survey reveals that despite the challenges facing the construction industry, the overall outlook remains positive," said Joseph Natarelli , Marcum's National Construction Industry Leader. "It was surprising to see how many construction companies and contractors leave money on the table by not utilizing valuable tax incentives and programs. I encourage leaders to explore those opportunities and those created by new technological advances to future-proof their business and brace for potential changes in the outlook."

The 2024 Marcum National Construction Survey offers a detailed picture of the construction industry's challenges and opportunities, helping stakeholders make informed decisions to navigate the evolving landscape.

"Every year, we're proud to provide our readers with practical insights that can have a meaningful impact on their businesses over the following 12 months," said Marcum Partner Roger Gingerich , leader of the Firm's Midwest construction practice. "This year's survey is no exception, highlighting top concerns within the industry that can help businesses of all sizes strategize for the future. Getting a sense of the industry's leading issues can be the encouragement construction firms need to adopt more efficient financial practices, take advantage of overlooked incentives, and generally improve their competitive stance in a rapidly evolving market."

About Marcum Construction Services

Marcum LLP is one of the leading construction accounting firms in the U.S., providing audit, consulting, and taxation services to clients ranging from start-ups to multi-billion-dollar enterprises. Among the country's foremost experts in construction accounting, Marcum's construction professionals are frequent industry authors and speakers and serve as technical reviewers for the AICPA's construction audit and taxation guides. Marcum's construction group also publishes several definitive industry surveys and presents an ongoing series of industry summits and technical webinars focused on the unique needs of construction contractors.

About Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies, and high-net-worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum's industry-focused practices offer deep insight and specialized services to privately held and publicly registered companies, as well as nonprofit and social sector organizations. The Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, and executive search and staffing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. #AskMarcum .

SOURCE Marcum LLP