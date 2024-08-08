Credit Agricole S.A. : Availability Of The 2024 Interim Financial Report
Date
8/8/2024 12:01:08 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Montrouge, August 8th, 2024
Availability of the 2024 interim financial report
Crédit Agricole S.A. informs the public that the Amendment A03 to the 2023 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on August 8th, 2024, under number D.24-0156-A03.
This document is made available to the public, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations and may be consulted in the“URD and Amendments” section of the Company's website: .
