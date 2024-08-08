Khrysalis Becomes Approved Provider For Health First Colorado Patients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Broomfield, CO – Khrysalis, a leader in innovative and evidence-based ketamine and infusion therapy, proudly announces its new status as an approved provider for First Colorado patients, Colorado's Medicaid program. This significant development means that Khrysalis can now offer life-changing ketamine therapy directly to Colorado Medicaid patients without needing a primary care referral.

Revolutionizing Mental Health and Pain

Ketamine therapy at Khrysalis offers a revolutionary approach to improving mental and physical wellness. This innovative treatment utilizes the anesthetic ketamine, administered through controlled intravenous infusions under certified medical supervision. Ketamine's rapid and distinctive therapeutic mechanisms provide relief from conditions such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, suicidal ideation, and chronic pain.

Using ketamine for depression and other mental health conditions has shown remarkable results, offering hope to those who have not found relief with traditional treatments. By targeting specific pathways in the brain, ketamine therapy can alleviate symptoms quickly, often when other treatments have failed.

“We are thrilled to extend our services to Health First Colorado patients, making it easier for individuals to access the care they need. Our goal has always been to provide compassionate, personalized treatments that prioritize patient safety, comfort, and well-being. This approval further empowers us to reach more patients and transform more lives,” said Dr. Eugene Reinersman, M.D., Co-founder of Khrysalis.

About Khrysalis

Khrysalis is dedicated to transforming lives and providing hope for individuals suffering from depression, chronic pain, and mental health conditions through innovative, evidence-based therapies. Our skilled clinicians begin with a thorough assessment to ensure safety and establish a tailored care program for each patient. With a compassionate team guiding patients through their infusion therapy experience, Khrysalis stands as a beacon of hope for those in need of effective mental health treatment.

Dr. Garrett Lee, a board-certified physician with over 30 years of experience, emphasizes the need for innovative therapies in his practice.“Having witnessed the limitations of traditional medicines and counseling, I am proud to offer ketamine therapy, which has shown remarkable results for many of our patients,” Lee stated.

