Map Your Show To Highlight PR Newswire Partnership At ASAE 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CINCINNATI, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Map Your

Show®

(MYS), a leader in trade show and event technology, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition, taking place from August 10-13, 2024, at Booth 436. During the 3-day event, MYS will showcase its suite of innovative event management technologies, including Floor Builder, Exhibitor Resource Center, Management Technology, and the newly redesigned Mobile App. The centerpiece of this showcase will be MYS's recent partnership with Cision PR Newswire, aimed at enhancing visibility for trade shows and events through the distribution of exhibitor press releases.

The partnership between Map Your Show and Cision PR Newswire offers a unique advantage to show and event organizers, leveraging the power of exhibitors' press releases. By encouraging exhibitors to share their latest innovations and announcements via PR Newswire, event organizers can significantly boost website traffic and attendee registration for their shows. This collaborative approach not only amplifies the reach of individual exhibitors but also draws more attention to the event, attracting a broader audience of potential attendees.

Through this joint effort, PR Newswire and Map Your Show have launched Exhibitor PR Boost , a new feature that provides exhibitors with a convenient way to promote upcoming event attendance using the industry's leading press release distribution platform. With this new offering, exhibitors will have access to discounted web distributions and fill-in-the-blank press release templates, making it effortless to announce their event participation.

"We're thrilled to partner with PR Newswire to provide a platform that elevates the presence of both exhibitors and the shows they participate in," said Don Kline, CEO of Map Your Show. "This partnership allows us to offer our clients a comprehensive solution that goes beyond traditional event management, ensuring that their events gain the visibility they deserve."

For more information, visit Map Your Show at booth 436 during the ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition or visit mapyourshow to learn more.

About Map Your Show:

Map Your Show is your trade show operating system. For 20 years, our technology has been trusted by the world's leading trade show and event organizers. MYS offers the technology solutions you need to power your event: building an expo floor plan, helping exhibitors stay on top of their deadlines, navigating attendees through the event with a mobile app, and selling booths and advertising. Our technology powers trade shows, conferences and events so that organizers can focus on what matters most: delivering a successful event.

About PR Newswire:

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

SOURCE Map Your Show