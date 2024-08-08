The Thunder Bay Historical Museum Society Announces Its Newest Forthcoming Publication, Those We Carry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thunder Bay Historical Museum Society is pleased to announce its newest forthcoming publication, Those We Carry, by Scott Allen Saxberg. The historical fiction set during the Second World War is a new type of publication for the Society, and it is expected to be released in the early fall of 2024. The book, which will be published under a new imprint owned by the Society called Reimagined PressTM, is a heartbreaking love story about people we carry with us, who change our lives-inspired by the true story of a Canadian Soldier with the Lake Superior Regiment and a young Dutch Resistance woman during the Second World War.

Author Scott Allen Saxberg is a successful entrepreneur, mentor, and author. He has founded several companies over the past thirty years and mentors at New York University Stern Business School's Endless Frontiers Lab and the Creative Destruction Lab at the University of Calgary. His passion for hockey led him to become a co-owner of the NHL hockey team, the Arizona Coyotes, between 2013 and 2017. This is Scott's debut novel.

“We are very excited about this book as it is a departure from our usual publications about Northwestern Ontario we have done over the last 50 years,” said Scott Bradley, Executive Director of The Thunder Bay Historical Museum Society.“The Society's Publications Committee felt this was the right project to branch out into the genre that appeals to a wider audience while still related to our mandate to preserve and interpret the history of Northwestern Ontario,”

"Expanding the boundaries of our publications to embrace historical fiction is not merely about diversifying genres,” said Dr. Michel S. Beaulieu, Chair of the Publication Committee.“It is about enriching our understanding of the past and how it shapes our present and future. Those We Carry's vivid narratives deepens our empathy and understanding of history's impact on human experience."

“I am excited for the release of Those We Carry. It is an accumulation of years of research and writing. I am so happy it is being published by the Thunder Bay Museum. It is a great place for it to be represented, shared and built upon,” said Scott Saxberg, author of Those We Carry.“The theme of the book is deeper than just remembrance. It is about those we have lost and carrying their legacy, stories, values and ideas. But it can also be simply the things they have said, an object they cared the most about or something they made with their own hands. We hold on to these pieces and it changes us. I hope people enjoy the fictional story inspired by Ardagh Cadieu and Koos van den Burg as much as I have loved researching and writing it.”

Future book launch events in Thunder Bay with author Scott Allen Saxberg are being planned once a release date has been set and will be announced.

More information and Pre-order for Those We Carry for $18.00 on the Museum's website here:

For more information about the Thunder Bay Museum and its programs, please visit:

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Scott Allen Saxberg

E: ...

Tel: 1 (403) 690-2735

Scott Bradley, Executive Director, The Thunder Bay Historical Museum Society

E: ...

Tel: 807-623-0801 x113