(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or obligation to you.



Thoughtworks Holding, (Nasdaq – TWKS)

Under the terms of the agreement, Thoughtworks will be acquired by Apax Partners in a deal valued at approximately $1.75 billion. Apax Partners will acquire all outstanding shares of Thoughtworks that it does not already own for $4.40 in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Thoughtworks Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Apax Partners is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $5.20 for the Company's shares.

Additional information can be found at .

PetIQ, Inc. (Nasdaq – PETQ)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, PetIQ will be acquired by Bansk Group (“Bansk”) in a deal valued at approximately $1.5 billion. Bansk will acquire all outstanding shares of PetIQ for $31.00 in cash. The investigation concerns whether the PetIQ Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Bansk is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – GTHX)

Under the terms of the agreement, G1 Therapeutics will be acquired by Pharmacosmos A/S in a deal valued at approximately $405 million. Pharmacosmos A/S will acquire all outstanding shares of G1 Therapeutics for $7.15 in cash. The investigation concerns whether the G1 Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Pharmacosmos A/S is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

GSE Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq – GVP)

Under the terms of the agreement, GSE Solutions will be acquired by Pelican Energy Partners (“Pelican”) for $4.10 in cash. The investigation concerns whether the GSE Solutions Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Pelican is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $5.38 for the Company's shares.

Additional information can be found at .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.